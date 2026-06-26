Google Finance Is Back After 10 Years To Help Sort Out Your Portfolio

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google Finance launches AI-powered redesign with portfolio tracking.

New tools offer conversational research and custom briefings.

Android app returns, providing real-time data, AI insights.

Google has officially rolled out its AI-powered redesign of Google Finance, moving the platform out of beta and pairing it with a fresh Android app. The update, which began testing last August, brings together portfolio tracking, conversational research tools, and custom briefings powered by Gemini models.

Users can now consolidate their investments into a single dashboard, ask detailed questions about their holdings, and even bring back an app that disappeared from Android over a decade ago. Here's a closer look at what's new and how it works.

What New Features Does Google Finance Offer Now?

According to Google, the standout addition is Portfolios, which is rolling out globally and lets users view all their investments in one consolidated dashboard. This includes performance data along with insights into asset allocation. Setting one up is straightforward: users can either upload a screenshot or attach files like PDFs and CSVs detailing their holdings.

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Once a portfolio is in place, the research tool allows for deeper analysis through natural conversation. People can ask things like which sectors are underrepresented in their portfolio, or how their fixed income allocation might affect long-term growth.

Google Finance has also introduced custom briefings that work the same way. Users can request something like a daily pre-market briefing covering major overnight moves in cryptocurrencies, and the platform will generate it on request. Notifications for these briefings appear through the Google app on both Android and iOS, as well as on the Finance research panel on the web.

Why Is The Google Finance App Returning To Android?

After being pulled from Android back in 2015, the Google Finance app is now making a comeback. At launch, it gives users access to their watchlist, real-time data, and AI-generated "key moments" that explain why a particular stock moved. The app also includes live financial news feeds and the same AI research tool available on the web version.

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In terms of design, the app uses a floating toolbar with an "Ask" option placed in the corner, and it leans heavily on Material 3 Expressive styling throughout.

Looking ahead, Google plans to add live earnings calls in the coming months, alongside both of today's updates. The Android app is available starting today, while an iOS version is expected later this year.