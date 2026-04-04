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HomeNewsWorldIran FM Aragchi Denies Refusing Mediation Talks In Pakistan, Thanks Islamabad As Ceasefire Efforts Stall

Iran FM Aragchi Denies Refusing Mediation Talks In Pakistan, Thanks Islamabad As Ceasefire Efforts Stall

Reports claimed ceasefire efforts stalled due to Iran's refusal to attend the Islamabad talks and unacceptable US demands.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has pushed back against reports suggesting Tehran refused to participate in talks in Pakistan, saying the country’s position has been “misrepresented” by sections of the US media.

In a post on X, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and clarified that Iran has “never refused” to travel to Islamabad. He stressed that Tehran’s priority remains securing the terms of a “conclusive and lasting end” to what he described as an “illegal war” imposed on Iran.

Pakistan Responds as Diplomatic Messaging Shifts

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar responded warmly to Araghchi’s clarification, thanking him and referring to him as a “dear brother”, signalling continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of reports indicating that regional mediation efforts, led by Pakistan, had hit a roadblock.

Report Claims Deadlock in Ceasefire Efforts

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, attempts to broker a ceasefire between the United States and Iran have stalled, with no immediate breakthrough in sight.

The report claimed that Tehran had informed mediators it would not send officials to Islamabad for talks in the coming days, effectively halting the current diplomatic track. It also noted that Iran views Washington’s demands as unacceptable, further complicating negotiations.

Trump’s Remarks Add to Tensions

Amid the ongoing diplomatic friction, former US President Donald Trump said he had discussed the possibility of a ceasefire with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran’s president was seeking a ceasefire but added that any such move would depend on the Strait of Hormuz being “open, free, and clear”.

He also issued a stark warning, stating that military action would continue until those conditions were met.

Iran Rejects Claims as ‘False’

Iran, however, firmly rejected Trump’s assertions. A spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry described the claims as “false and baseless”, underscoring the widening gap between public statements and diplomatic realities.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Iran refuse to participate in talks in Pakistan?

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the country has never refused to travel to Islamabad and that its position has been misrepresented.

What is Iran's priority in negotiations?

Iran's priority is to secure the terms for a conclusive and lasting end to what it describes as an 'illegal war' imposed on the country.

What was Pakistan's Foreign Minister's response to Iran's clarification?

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar responded warmly, thanking Iran's Foreign Minister and referring to him as a 'dear brother', indicating continued diplomatic engagement.

What did Donald Trump claim about ceasefire discussions?

Donald Trump claimed he discussed a ceasefire possibility with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stating Iran's president sought one, contingent on the Strait of Hormuz.

How did Iran respond to Donald Trump's claims?

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson described Trump's assertions as 'false and baseless', rejecting them firmly.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Israel Iran Conflict Abbas Araghchi Iran War
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