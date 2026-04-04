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HomeElectionShashi Tharoor’s Convoy Blocked In Kerala En Route To Campaign; Security Staff Assaulted, Three Detained

Shashi Tharoor’s Convoy Blocked In Kerala En Route To Campaign; Security Staff Assaulted, Three Detained

While travelling for an election campaign rally, Shashi Tharoor's convoy was allegedly blocked in Kerala's Malappuram, leading to an assault on his security personnel.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s convoy was allegedly obstructed in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Friday, with one of his security personnel reportedly assaulted during the incident. The disruption took place near the Thiruvalli Chelithodu bridge as Tharoor was travelling to Wandoor for an election campaign event.

Police have registered a case following a complaint by the security staff, detained three individuals, and seized two vehicles linked to the incident. One of the accused, identified as Ummara from Kalikavu, has been booked under a non-bailable charge.

Shashi Tharoor's Convoy Blocked In Kerala

According to police officials, the situation escalated when Tharoor’s convoy encountered a blockade at the Chelithode bridge. The MP was on his way to attend a campaign programme organised by Congress leader A. P. Anilkumar, as per reports.

The First Information Report (FIR) states that two vehicles carrying the accused allegedly blocked the convoy. When Tharoor’s gunman attempted to clear the path, he and the driver were reportedly attacked.

Authorities noted that the road at the location is narrow, and the security personnel had merely asked the vehicle ahead to move to ease passage.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posts said: "Truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as planned. And our ongoing programme remains unaffected. "

Police Action & Ongoing Probe

Law enforcement officials acted swiftly after the complaint was filed. One suspect was taken into custody late Friday night, while the remaining individuals have been identified and are expected to be arrested soon.

The seizure of two vehicles believed to have been used in the obstruction forms part of the ongoing investigation.

Campaign Trail Incident Raises Concerns

The incident comes at a time when political activity is intensifying in Kerala ahead of the Assembly elections. Tharoor has been actively campaigning across constituencies, participating in outreach programmes and public meetings.

The altercation has raised concerns over the safety of political leaders and campaign teams during the high-stakes election season.

Kerala Heads To Polls Soon

Kerala is set to vote in a single phase on April 9 for all 140 Assembly seats, with counting scheduled for May 4. The results will be announced alongside those of other key states, including Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, and West Bengal.

ALSO READ: Congress Releases Candidate List For TN Election; Selvaperunthagai To Contest From Key Seat: Full List

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Shashi Tharoor's convoy in Malappuram?

Shashi Tharoor's convoy was obstructed near the Thiruvalli Chelithodu bridge in Malappuram, Kerala. One of his security personnel was reportedly assaulted during the incident.

What actions have the police taken regarding the incident?

Police have registered a case, detained three individuals, and seized two vehicles involved. One accused has been booked under a non-bailable charge.

Why was Shashi Tharoor's convoy blocked?

The convoy was allegedly blocked by two vehicles carrying the accused on a narrow road. Tharoor was on his way to an election campaign event in Wandoor.

What concerns does this incident raise?

The altercation raises concerns about the safety of political leaders and campaign teams during the intensifying election season in Kerala.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Shashi Tharoor Convoy Attack
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