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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s convoy was allegedly obstructed in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Friday, with one of his security personnel reportedly assaulted during the incident. The disruption took place near the Thiruvalli Chelithodu bridge as Tharoor was travelling to Wandoor for an election campaign event.

Police have registered a case following a complaint by the security staff, detained three individuals, and seized two vehicles linked to the incident. One of the accused, identified as Ummara from Kalikavu, has been booked under a non-bailable charge.

Shashi Tharoor's Convoy Blocked In Kerala

According to police officials, the situation escalated when Tharoor’s convoy encountered a blockade at the Chelithode bridge. The MP was on his way to attend a campaign programme organised by Congress leader A. P. Anilkumar, as per reports.

The First Information Report (FIR) states that two vehicles carrying the accused allegedly blocked the convoy. When Tharoor’s gunman attempted to clear the path, he and the driver were reportedly attacked.

Authorities noted that the road at the location is narrow, and the security personnel had merely asked the vehicle ahead to move to ease passage.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posts said: "Truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as planned. And our ongoing programme remains unaffected. "

Police Action & Ongoing Probe

Law enforcement officials acted swiftly after the complaint was filed. One suspect was taken into custody late Friday night, while the remaining individuals have been identified and are expected to be arrested soon.

The seizure of two vehicles believed to have been used in the obstruction forms part of the ongoing investigation.

Campaign Trail Incident Raises Concerns

The incident comes at a time when political activity is intensifying in Kerala ahead of the Assembly elections. Tharoor has been actively campaigning across constituencies, participating in outreach programmes and public meetings.

The altercation has raised concerns over the safety of political leaders and campaign teams during the high-stakes election season.

Kerala Heads To Polls Soon

Kerala is set to vote in a single phase on April 9 for all 140 Assembly seats, with counting scheduled for May 4. The results will be announced alongside those of other key states, including Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, and West Bengal.

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