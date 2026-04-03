To activate cheat codes on PC, open the in-game console by pressing the tilde (~) key. Then, type the desired cheat code and press ENTER. A confirmation message will appear if successful.
GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PC: This One Cheat Code Makes You Impossible To Kill
GTA 5 has a cheat code that makes your character completely invincible. Here is how to activate it on PC and every other cheat code worth knowing.
GTA 5 Cheat Codes: Grand Theft Auto V, often called GTA 5, has been around for more than ten years now, yet it continues to stay relevant. First launched by Rockstar Games in September 2013, the title still competes well with modern open-world games. Its three-protagonist system, detailed environment, and action-packed missions have helped it remain popular among players. The game is also notable for spanning three console generations, starting with PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, later arriving on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and eventually launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
While GTA 5 is not particularly difficult to complete, and most players can finish the storyline without assistance, cheat codes add a fun twist. Whether it is boosting abilities or creating chaos, these codes let players experiment beyond normal gameplay limits.
GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PC: How To activate
To use cheat codes in GTA 5 on PC, you need to follow a few simple steps. First, make sure to save your progress, as enabling cheats disables Achievements until you restart the game.
Once saved, press the tilde (~) key on your keyboard to open the in-game console. Then, type the desired cheat code and hit ENTER. If entered correctly, a confirmation message will appear, indicating that the cheat has been activated.
GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PC: Full List
Here is the complete list of GTA 5 PC cheat codes along with what they do:
- PAINKILLER: Invincibility
- TURTLE: Maximum health and armour
- LAWYERUP: Lower wanted level
- FUGITIVE: Increase wanted level
- HOPTOIT: Super jump
- INCENDIARY: Flaming bullets
- HOTHANDS: Explosive melee attacks
- HIGHEX: Explosive bullets
- SKYDIVE: Get parachute
- FLOATER: Moon-like gravity
- LIQUOR: Drunk mode
GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PC: This One Cheat Code Makes You Impossible To Kill
- POWERUP: Refill special abilities
- SLOWMO: Slow motion effect
- DEADEYE: Slow motion aiming
- SKYFALL: Launch into sky
- CATCHME: Fast running
- GOTGILLS: Fast swimming
- MAKEITRAIN: Change weather
- SNOWDAY: Slippery vehicles
- BANDIT: Spawn BMX
- COMET: Spawn sports car
- ROCKET: Spawn motorcycle
- OFFROAD: Spawn dirt bike
- RAPIDGT: Spawn sports car
- VINEWOOD: Spawn limousine
- TRASHED: Spawn garbage truck
- BUZZOFF: Spawn attack helicopter
- BARNSTORM: Spawn stunt plane
- FLYSPRAY: Spawn duster plane
- HOLEIN1: Spawn golf cart
These cheat codes are a great way to experiment with GTA 5 and enjoy the game in new ways, adding variety and excitement even after completing the main story missions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How do I activate cheat codes in GTA 5 on PC?
Does using cheat codes disable achievements in GTA 5?
Yes, enabling cheat codes will disable Achievements until you restart the game. It's recommended to save your progress before using any cheats.
What does the PAINKILLER cheat code do in GTA 5?
The PAINKILLER cheat code grants you temporary invincibility, making you impossible to kill for a short period.
How can I spawn specific vehicles using cheat codes in GTA 5?
You can spawn various vehicles by typing their corresponding cheat codes. For example, use COMET to spawn a sports car or BUZZOFF to spawn an attack helicopter.