GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PC: This One Cheat Code Makes You Impossible To Kill

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GTA 5 Cheat Codes: Grand Theft Auto V, often called GTA 5, has been around for more than ten years now, yet it continues to stay relevant. First launched by Rockstar Games in September 2013, the title still competes well with modern open-world games. Its three-protagonist system, detailed environment, and action-packed missions have helped it remain popular among players. The game is also notable for spanning three console generations, starting with PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, later arriving on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and eventually launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While GTA 5 is not particularly difficult to complete, and most players can finish the storyline without assistance, cheat codes add a fun twist. Whether it is boosting abilities or creating chaos, these codes let players experiment beyond normal gameplay limits.

GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PC: How To activate

To use cheat codes in GTA 5 on PC, you need to follow a few simple steps. First, make sure to save your progress, as enabling cheats disables Achievements until you restart the game.

Once saved, press the tilde (~) key on your keyboard to open the in-game console. Then, type the desired cheat code and hit ENTER. If entered correctly, a confirmation message will appear, indicating that the cheat has been activated.

GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PC: Full List

Here is the complete list of GTA 5 PC cheat codes along with what they do:

PAINKILLER: Invincibility



TURTLE: Maximum health and armour



LAWYERUP: Lower wanted level



FUGITIVE: Increase wanted level



HOPTOIT: Super jump



INCENDIARY: Flaming bullets



HOTHANDS: Explosive melee attacks



HIGHEX: Explosive bullets

SKYDIVE: Get parachute



FLOATER: Moon-like gravity

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POWERUP: Refill special abilities



SLOWMO: Slow motion effect



DEADEYE: Slow motion aiming



SKYFALL: Launch into sky



CATCHME: Fast running



GOTGILLS: Fast swimming



MAKEITRAIN: Change weather

SNOWDAY: Slippery vehicles



BANDIT: Spawn BMX



COMET: Spawn sports car

ROCKET: Spawn motorcycle

OFFROAD: Spawn dirt bike



RAPIDGT: Spawn sports car



VINEWOOD: Spawn limousine



TRASHED: Spawn garbage truck

BUZZOFF: Spawn attack helicopter

BARNSTORM: Spawn stunt plane



FLYSPRAY: Spawn duster plane



HOLEIN1: Spawn golf cart

These cheat codes are a great way to experiment with GTA 5 and enjoy the game in new ways, adding variety and excitement even after completing the main story missions.