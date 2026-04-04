Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan on Saturday rejected media reports suggesting that its efforts to facilitate talks between the United States and Iran had faced obstacles after an initial exchange of proposals.

Calling the reports “baseless” and a “figment of imagination,” foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi dismissed the claims outright.

“We have noted several reports in the media, including on social media, citing so-called official government sources regarding the ongoing conflict in the region and Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and dialogue,” a PTI report cited him.

“We categorically reject these false insinuations attributed to purported official sources as baseless and a figment of imagination. Any attribution to official sources in this regard is incorrect,” he added.

‘Briefing Misrepresented’

The clarification came amid speculation following a closed-door briefing by a senior foreign ministry official in Islamabad.

Andrabi said the controversy stemmed from a misreading of a background briefing held on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and flagged concerns over how the interaction was reported during a period of heightened regional tensions.

“We therefore urge all media platforms to exercise due diligence, avoid speculation and rely exclusively on officially issued statements and media readouts for accurate and timely information,” he said.

Reports Pointed To Slowdown In Talks

The reports, including those by Pakistan-based Dawn and US-based The Wall Street Journal, had suggested that while some progress had been made, such as relaying messages between Washington and Tehran, momentum had slowed due to the absence of a clear response from Iran.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Iran has refused to engage with any US-led delegation in Islamabad.

“It is surprising that despite the obliteration of significant naval, air force, and other military and civilian infrastructure, Iran has not responded positively to calls for negotiations,” Dawn reported, citing an official familiar with the discussions.

The same official said both Pakistan and China had encouraged Tehran to come to the table, but “Tehran has so far not conveyed its readiness to take part in the dialogue”.

Mediation Effort Continues

Despite the reports, Pakistani leaders have maintained that outreach efforts are ongoing, with Islamabad remaining in contact with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Diplomatic Push Amid Escalating Conflict

Pakistan had stepped up diplomatic engagement soon after the conflict began, driven in part by its security commitments in the region, including obligations linked to Saudi Arabia.

While it has not brokered a ceasefire so far, Islamabad has managed to avoid being drawn directly into the conflict.

Conflict Widens Across Region

The war, triggered by joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders, has since expanded across the Gulf.

Iran’s retaliation has widened the scope of the conflict, with global energy supply chains, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, coming under significant strain.