Orange Cap, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Jumps To No. 1 Spot - Check Top Five

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HomeSportsCricketOrange Cap Race, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Jumps To No. 1 Spot - Check Top Five

Orange Cap Race, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Jumps To No. 1 Spot - Check Top Five

Rohit Sharma’s red-hot form - boasting an average of 56.50 and a strike rate exceeding 170 - has strengthened Mumbai Indians’ status as serious title contenders.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 06:33 PM (IST)

Rohit Sharma has surged to the number one spot in IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings. The former Mumbai Indians captain achieved this feat during Match 8 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Rohit entered the game on the back of a blistering 78-run knock in the season opener against KKR. Facing a disciplined Delhi Capitals attack on a sluggish surface, Rohit showcased his tactical depth by scoring a vital 35 runs off 26 deliveries.

This "calculated cameo" took his tournament total to 113 runs from just two innings, officially moving him past Cooper Connolly of the Punjab Kings to claim the prestigious Orange Cap. While he was eventually dismissed by a brilliant diving catch from Nitish Rana off Axar Patel’s bowling, his contribution ensured MI posted a competitive total of 162/6.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Top 5 Run-Scorers (As of April 4, 2026)

The race for the highest run-scorer is heating up early in the season, with several young talents challenging the established veterans.

1. Rohit Sharma - MI - 113 Runs - 2 Innings - High Score: 78

2. Cooper Connolly - PBKS - 108 Runs - 2 Innings - High Score: 72*

3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi - KKR - 103 Runs - 2 Innings - High Score: 52

4. Ishan Kishan - SRH - 94 Runs - 2 Innings - High Score: 80

5. Ryan Rickelton - MI - 90 Runs - 2 Innings 

Interestingly, despite a strong start to the season with an unbeaten 69 against SRH, Virat Kohli currently sits outside the Top 10. This is primarily due to the scheduling, as RCB has played fewer games compared to the frontrunners. With a strike rate of 181.57, Kohli remains a major threat to Rohit’s top spot as the tournament progresses.

What’s Next for Rohit?

Rohit Sharma’s current form - averaging 56.50 with a strike rate of over 170 - has made Mumbai Indians look like genuine title contenders. His ability to switch between "aggression" and "accumulation" has been the standout feature of his 2026 campaign so far.

Also on ABP Live | Rohit Sharma's Emotional Outburst After DC vs MI Dismissal

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Orange Cap IPL IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Orange Cap
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