‘48 Hours Or Hell’: Trump Issues Fresh Ultimatum To Iran To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

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US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Iran has 48 hours to reach a deal with Washington or face severe military action, referring to the April 6 deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” Trump said on the Truth Social platform.

Earlier Threats And Shifting Stance

Trump had earlier warned on March 21 that the US would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants, starting with the country’s largest, if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait by April 6.

Two days later, he said “very good and productive conversations” were underway with Iranian authorities and postponed any strikes on power plants for five days.

‘We’re In A War’

The latest remarks come amid escalating tensions, including reports that Iran downed at least two American fighter jets, including an F-15E over Iranian territory, with one pilot still missing.

Responding to the developments, Trump ruled out any impact on negotiations. When asked whether the downing of jets would affect talks, he told NBC News: “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in a war.”

Iran’s military is also reported to have downed a US A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf, with US media stating that the pilot was rescued.

War Rhetoric Intensifies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf mocked the Trump administration, saying the “war they started has now been downgraded from ‘regime change’ to ‘Hey! Can anyone find our pilots?’”

Earlier, Trump had issued a warning while announcing US-Israeli strikes on the B1 Bridge in Iran’s Karaj area, urging Tehran to agree to a deal.

Threats To Infrastructure, Iran Defiant

Trump has alternated between describing diplomatic efforts as productive and threatening further attacks, including on civilian and energy infrastructure.

He has warned of targeting Iran’s energy facilities and water desalination plants if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Iran, however, has maintained its stance, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying strikes on civilian structures “will not compel Iranians to surrender.”