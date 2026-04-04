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HomeNewsWorld‘48 Hours Or Hell’: Trump Issues Fresh Ultimatum To Iran To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

‘48 Hours Or Hell’: Trump Issues Fresh Ultimatum To Iran To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

Trump had earlier warned on March 21 that the US would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants, starting with the country’s largest, if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait by April 6.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Iran has 48 hours to reach a deal with Washington or face severe military action, referring to the April 6 deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” Trump said on the Truth Social platform.

Earlier Threats And Shifting Stance

Trump had earlier warned on March 21 that the US would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants, starting with the country’s largest, if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait by April 6.

Two days later, he said “very good and productive conversations” were underway with Iranian authorities and postponed any strikes on power plants for five days.

‘We’re In A War’

The latest remarks come amid escalating tensions, including reports that Iran downed at least two American fighter jets, including an F-15E over Iranian territory, with one pilot still missing.

Responding to the developments, Trump ruled out any impact on negotiations. When asked whether the downing of jets would affect talks, he told NBC News: “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in a war.”

Iran’s military is also reported to have downed a US A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf, with US media stating that the pilot was rescued.

War Rhetoric Intensifies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf mocked the Trump administration, saying the “war they started has now been downgraded from ‘regime change’ to ‘Hey! Can anyone find our pilots?’”

Earlier, Trump had issued a warning while announcing US-Israeli strikes on the B1 Bridge in Iran’s Karaj area, urging Tehran to agree to a deal.

Threats To Infrastructure, Iran Defiant

Trump has alternated between describing diplomatic efforts as productive and threatening further attacks, including on civilian and energy infrastructure.

He has warned of targeting Iran’s energy facilities and water desalination plants if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Iran, however, has maintained its stance, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying strikes on civilian structures “will not compel Iranians to surrender.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the deadline President Trump gave Iran to reach a deal?

President Trump stated that Iran has 48 hours to reach a deal or face severe military action. This deadline is related to the April 6th target for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

What were President Trump's earlier threats regarding Iran?

Earlier, President Trump threatened to

How did President Trump respond to reports of Iran downing US fighter jets?

President Trump stated that the downing of US jets would not affect negotiations, remarking,

What specific infrastructure has President Trump threatened to target in Iran?

President Trump has threatened to target Iran's energy facilities and water desalination plants if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
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48 Hours Or Hell Donald Trump Issues Fresh Ultimatum To Iran Reopen Strait Of Hormuz
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