You Could Get The iPhone 16 Pro For Under Rs 50,000: Here's How

iPhone 16 Pro Discount: The iPhone 16 Pro, which launched at around Rs 1,09,900, is now available at a much lower effective price on select online platforms. For buyers who had earlier held off due to the price, the current offers have made the device more accessible. A combination of bank discounts and exchange benefits has brought the cost down considerably, making it a more practical choice for those looking at a premium smartphone without paying the full launch price.

This shift has put the iPhone 16 Pro back on the radar for many buyers who were waiting for the right time to upgrade.

iPhone 16 Pro Price In India

The lower price is mainly the result of multiple offers being applied together. On Amazon, buyers can get an instant bank discount of around Rs 4,000 when paying with eligible credit or debit cards, which reduces the price at checkout itself.

On top of that, there is an exchange offer based on the condition and model of the device being traded in. The exchange value can go up to approximately Rs 68,000. When both benefits are combined, the final amount payable can drop below Rs 60,000, and in some cases, come closer to Rs 50,000.

It is worth noting that these deals are specific to online platforms. Offline stores may not offer the same combination of discounts, so buyers should check all available options before making the purchase.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

Despite launching months ago, the iPhone 16 Pro continues to hold its ground as a flagship device. It features a 6.3-inch ProMotion display for smooth scrolling and gaming, backed by the A18 Pro chip that handles heavy usage, multitasking, and AI features without any slowdown.

The camera system is a strong point, with a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera. Video recording supports 4K at 120fps, allowing detailed slow-motion footage. Add to that solid battery life, a premium build, and long-term software support, and the device offers good value at its current price point.