‘Watch Voters’ Fingers’: TMC Leader Sparks Row During West Bengal Election Campaign

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A fresh controversy has erupted in West Bengal’s Chinsurah constituency after outgoing Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Asit Majumdar made a contentious remark while campaigning for party candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya.

Addressing party workers, Majumdar appeared to suggest that polling agents closely monitor voters inside booths. His statement, made during an election rally, has raised eyebrows amid an already charged political atmosphere in the state.

Controversial Remark During Campaign

Majumdar told party workers that those appointed as polling agents should pay attention to the direction in which a voter’s finger moves while casting their vote. He added that by observing this, agents could estimate the party’s performance in each booth by the end of the day.

He further expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, stating that all 361 booths in his constituency would see the party’s symbol flourish, ensuring the continuation of Bhattacharya’s “victory march”.

Ticket Denial and Internal Discontent

A three-time MLA from Chinsurah, Majumdar was denied a ticket by the TMC for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the party instead fielding Debangshu Bhattacharya. The decision had earlier triggered visible discontent, with Majumdar claiming he was not informed in advance about the change.

He also alleged that his exclusion was influenced by actor-turned-politician Rachna Banerjee. Going a step further, Majumdar predicted electoral trouble for Bhattacharya, suggesting that Banerjee’s involvement in the campaign could hurt the candidate’s chances.

Previous Attack on Rachna Banerjee

This is not the first time Majumdar has targeted Banerjee. During an earlier campaign event, where she had canvassed support for Bhattacharya, Majumdar questioned her political experience and criticised her appeal among urban voters.

He argued that while campaigning styles may resonate in rural areas, urban voters were less receptive, claiming that Banerjee’s presence could adversely affect the party’s performance in the constituency.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases. Voting for 152 seats will take place on April 23, followed by polling in 142 seats on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.