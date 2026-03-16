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HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Max Now Rs 30,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Claim The Offer

iPhone 17 Pro Max Now Rs 30,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Claim The Offer

Apple’s premium iPhone 17 Pro Max is attracting buyers in India as Flipkart’s bank discount and exchange offer make the flagship more affordable, especially for users upgrading from older iPhones.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
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iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India: Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting attention again in India, this time because buyers have a chance to lower the overall cost through a mix of card and exchange offers. The flagship phone continues to sit in the premium segment and remains a top option for people looking for strong performance, a large display, capable cameras, and dependable battery life. 

While the official listed price has not changed, the available purchase benefits make the device more appealing for those who were already thinking about upgrading from an older smartphone.

How Can Buyers Get iPhone 17 Pro Max At Reduced Price?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently listed at Rs 1,49,900 on Flipkart. Buyers using an SBI credit card can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000, which lowers the effective price further.

The exchange offer can bring down the cost more significantly. If a buyer trades in an old iPhone 13, the exchange value can go up to Rs 25,350. Even a basic Android phone may fetch a decent exchange benefit, although the final amount depends on the model and condition of the device.

When the bank discount and exchange value are combined, the total savings can go close to Rs 30,000. However, the final benefit will vary from one buyer to another based on the phone being exchanged.

What Does The iPhone 17 Pro Max Offer In Terms Of Specs?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple’s latest flagship and is powered by the A19 Pro chipset. The phone is built to handle demanding tasks smoothly, including extended gaming sessions on heavy titles.

It features a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals, punchy colours, and strong brightness levels. On the camera front, the device has a triple rear setup with three 48-megapixel sensors: main, ultrawide, and 4x telephoto.

The phone also delivers solid battery life and can comfortably last more than a day on a single charge. 

It supports USB-C charging as well as MagSafe, adding to the overall convenience for users looking for a premium smartphone experience.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Pro Max
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