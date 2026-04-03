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HomeTechnologyInstagram Not Working? App Is Currently Facing An Outage

Instagram Not Working? App Is Currently Facing An Outage

Instagram is facing a fresh wave of complaints, with users reporting trouble opening the app and loading feeds. Downdetector is already tracking the issue.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 05:18 PM (IST)

Instagram Down: Instagram appears to be facing a minor outage in India on Friday, with users across several major cities reporting trouble accessing the app. According to Downdetector, over 60 users have flagged issues as of the time of this report. Problems being reported include trouble opening the app, loading feeds, and general connectivity issues.

Instagram Not Working? App Is Currently Facing An Outage
The outage was first noticed around 10 AM, with reports on Downdetector spiking shortly after. However, the situation appears to be stabilising, with connectivity improving for several users.

Which Cities Are Affected By The Instagram Outage?

The disruption appears to be spread across multiple major cities in India. Users in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru are among those who have flagged issues on Downdetector.

Instagram Not Working? App Is Currently Facing An Outage

The platform has not made any official statement regarding the outage so far.

What Are Users Reporting On Downdetector?

Downdetector, a platform that tracks real-time outage reports from users, shows that complaints related to Instagram started rising around 10 in the morning. The reports indicate users are struggling with basic functions such as opening the app and loading their feeds. 

While the numbers remain relatively low at 50+ reports, the spike in complaints points to a widespread, if minor, disruption. As of now, the situation seems to be easing, with connectivity returning to a more stable state for many users. There is no word yet from Meta, Instagram's parent company, on what caused the issue or whether a fix has been rolled out.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Instagram TECHNOLOGY
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