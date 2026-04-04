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HomeNewsWorldIran Releases Video Showing Exact Moment When Missile Hit US A-10 Jet: WATCH

Iran Releases Video Showing Exact Moment When Missile Hit US A-10 Jet: WATCH

Iran claimed that it shot down a US A-10 and F-15 jets and struck two Black Hawk helicopters. The A-10 crashed in Kuwait, pilot survived; all US personnel reported safe.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)

Iran has claimed that its forces successfully shot down a US A-10 ground-attack aircraft, Al Jazeera reported. The country released a video purportedly showing the exact moment the American warplane was struck by a missile fired from Iran’s integrated air-defence system.

Sharing the footage on X, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai stated, “Footage of the exact moment an American A-10 warplane is struck by an air-defence missile fired by the Iranian Army’s integrated air-defence system.”

According to media reports, the A-10 was hit and later crashed after reaching Kuwaiti airspace, where the pilot safely ejected. NBC News confirmed that the pilot survived, while the aircraft was lost in Kuwait.

Iran Claims Strikes On US F-15 And Helicopters

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that Iranian air defences had also destroyed a US F-15 jet.

Several military websites noted that the A-10C Thunderbolt II is designed for close air support, renowned for its manoeuvrability at low speeds and altitudes, precision targeting, and ability to operate in challenging conditions while remaining over combat zones for extended periods.

Iran also reportedly struck two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters involved in search and rescue operations. The attacks caused minor injuries to US personnel, but all service members are reported to be safe.

In total, Iran claims to have downed two US aircraft, the F-15 and the A-10, and struck two helicopters within a single day—less than 48 hours after President Donald Trump stated that Iran had been “completely decimated.”

One Pilot Rescued After US F-15 Downed

One of the two crew members of a downed US F-15E has been rescued by American military helicopters, US officials told CBS News. The search for the second crew member, a weapons systems officer, is ongoing.

During the operation, the helicopter carrying the recovered pilot came under small-arms fire, causing injuries to some personnel on board. The aircraft landed safely, and all injured service members are receiving medical treatment before being transferred for further care.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
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