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HomeNewsIndia‘Scripted Campaign Against Me’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back At AAP Allegations

‘Scripted Campaign Against Me’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back At AAP Allegations

He added that while he initially chose not to respond, he decided to speak out to prevent repeated claims from being accepted as truth.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has alleged that a “scripted campaign” is being run against him, dismissing the accusations levelled by his party as coordinated and repetitive.

Chadha has been removed by AAP as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. In response, the chartered accountant-turned-politician, accused AAP of trying to stop him from raising public issues. AAP responded, claiming that Raghav had not been toeing the party line and instead raising ‘less significant’ issues.

“Namaskar sathiyon. Since yesterday, a scripted campaign has been run against me. The same language, the same allegations. This is not a coincidence but a coordinated attack,” Chadha said.

He added that while he initially chose not to respond, he decided to speak out to prevent repeated claims from being accepted as truth.

Responds to three key allegations

Chadha said AAP had cited three reasons to justify restricting him from speaking in Parliament, and addressed each one in detail.

On the first allegation, that he does not participate in Opposition walkouts, he termed it “completely false.”

“This is an outright lie, a blatant lie. I challenge anyone to point out even a single instance when the Opposition walked out and I did not support them. There are CCTV cameras in Parliament, bring the footage and the truth will be clear,” he said.

Denies refusal to sign impeachment motion

Responding to the second allegation, Chadha rejected claims that he refused to sign an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

“This is another blatant lie. Neither formally nor informally did any AAP leader ask me to sign it,” he said.

He added that out of AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, “6-7 MPs themselves did not sign the motion,” questioning why he alone was being blamed. He also pointed out that only 50 signatures are required in the Rajya Sabha for such a motion, asking why the issue was being amplified.

Rejects claim of raising ‘irrelevant issues’

On the third allegation, that he avoids serious issues out of fear, Chadha pushed back strongly.

“Let me make it clear, I have not gone to Parliament to create noise, shout, break microphones or use abusive language. I am there to speak for the people and raise public issues,” he said.

Row with party continues

Chadha’s remarks come amid a public disagreement with AAP, with both sides trading charges over his conduct and role in Parliament.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Raghav Chadha alleged regarding the accusations against him?

Raghav Chadha alleges a

What was the first allegation Raghav Chadha addressed concerning his parliamentary conduct?

Chadha denied the allegation that he does not participate in Opposition walkouts, calling it a

How did Raghav Chadha respond to claims that he refused to sign an impeachment motion?

He rejected the claim, stating no AAP leader asked him to sign and that many other AAP MPs also did not sign the motion.

What is Raghav Chadha's stance on allegations that he raises

Chadha strongly rejects this, stating his purpose in Parliament is to speak for the people and raise public issues, not to cause disruption.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Raghav Chadha AAP Rajya Sabha ABP Live
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