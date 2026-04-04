Raghav Chadha alleges a
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‘Scripted Campaign Against Me’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back At AAP Allegations
He added that while he initially chose not to respond, he decided to speak out to prevent repeated claims from being accepted as truth.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has Raghav Chadha alleged regarding the accusations against him?
What was the first allegation Raghav Chadha addressed concerning his parliamentary conduct?
Chadha denied the allegation that he does not participate in Opposition walkouts, calling it a
How did Raghav Chadha respond to claims that he refused to sign an impeachment motion?
He rejected the claim, stating no AAP leader asked him to sign and that many other AAP MPs also did not sign the motion.
What is Raghav Chadha's stance on allegations that he raises
Chadha strongly rejects this, stating his purpose in Parliament is to speak for the people and raise public issues, not to cause disruption.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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