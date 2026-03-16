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HomeTechnologyApple Leaker Drops Price Bombshell On iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple Leaker Drops Price Bombshell On iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max

While other smartphone brands face pressure to raise prices, Apple may hold iPhone 18 Pro pricing steady by managing supply chain costs and protecting its position in the premium market.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: As the iPhone 17e has already entered the market and gone on sale, the focus of Apple fans is now shifting to the company’s next flagship models. It is no surprise that the iPhone 17 series turned into a big talking point because of its design and fresh colour options, so expectations from the iPhone 18 lineup are naturally high. Usually, upgraded models also bring higher prices. But this time, that may not happen. 

Analysts tracking Apple’s supply chain believe the company could absorb rising component costs instead of passing them on to buyers.

Why Are Analysts Expecting Apple To Keep iPhone 18 Pro Prices Unchanged?

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple’s recent pricing approach points to a strategy of controlling costs while protecting market share. 

In a post on X, Kuo said, “Pricing from the iPhone 17e to MacBook Neo reinforces my earlier view of Apple’s strategy: use the memory market chaos to their advantage, secure the chips, absorb the costs, and grab more market share.” 

He further added, “This also strengthens the case that Apple may keep prices unchanged for the new iPhones launching in 2H.”

The phones expected in the second half are widely believed to be the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. At present, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900, while the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900.

What Is Driving Pressure On Smartphone Prices Across Industry?

Another similar assessment came from analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities. As reported by The Independent, Pu said Apple was considering keeping prices the same or similar through “cost management.” 

His research note said Apple had been negotiating with Samsung and SK Hynix for “favourable” memory chip deals, while also trying to reduce costs for parts such as the camera and display.

This would go against the wider industry trend. According to Trusted Reviews, prices for DRAM and NAND chips have risen in recent months because of strong demand linked to AI server infrastructure. 

Samsung has already increased Galaxy S26 series prices, and other brands are also expected to face similar cost pressure.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro models?

Analysts believe Apple might keep iPhone 18 Pro prices unchanged. This is due to a strategy of absorbing rising component costs to protect market share.

Why might Apple not increase iPhone 18 Pro prices?

Apple is reportedly using the current memory market chaos to their advantage, securing chips and absorbing costs. This strategy aims to grab more market share.

What is causing increased prices for other smartphones?

Prices for DRAM and NAND chips have risen due to strong demand for AI server infrastructure. This is putting cost pressure on many brands.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 Pro ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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