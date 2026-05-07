Why Is Apple Spending Rs 100 Crore In India? Hint: It's Not Just About iPhones

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple invests Rs 100 crore in India's renewable energy infrastructure.

Company partners with CleanMax to boost solar energy capacity.

Initiatives aim to improve recycling and manage plastic waste.

Grants and mentorship support sustainability-focused startups in India.

Apple has unveiled a fresh set of environmental initiatives in India, signalling a deeper push into clean energy, recycling infrastructure, and green entrepreneurship as the tech giant works toward its global carbon neutrality target for 2030. The company said the new efforts include a Rs 100 crore investment in renewable energy infrastructure, collaborations with environmental organisations, and support for startups focused on sustainability and circular economy solutions.

“At Apple, our commitment to the environment is also a driving force for innovation — across the company and around the world,” said Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation. “We’re proud to expand our efforts to invest in India’s clean energy economy and protect the country’s precious natural resources.”

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Apple Expands Renewable Energy Push In India

As part of its latest move, Apple has partnered with CleanMax, a renewable energy developer in India, to help create additional renewable energy capacity across the country.

The company’s initial investment of Rs 100 crore is expected to support the development of over 150 megawatts of renewable energy capacity. According to Apple, this would be enough to power nearly 150,000 Indian households annually.

The partnership is also aimed at strengthening renewable energy adoption across Apple’s supply chain operations in India. Apple and CleanMax had earlier collaborated on rooftop solar projects powering Apple offices and retail outlets in the country using 100 per cent renewable energy.

Recycling And Plastic Waste Management Get A Boost

Apple is also stepping up efforts to tackle plastic pollution in India through a collaboration with WWF-India. The initiative focuses on improving recycling and waste management systems while ensuring environmental and social safeguards remain in place.

The project builds upon WWF-India’s earlier work with Saahas Zero Waste in Goa, where facilities were set up to collect, sort, and recover recyclable materials with traceability systems aimed at preventing plastic leakage into nearby ecosystems.

With Apple’s backing, the programme will now expand into additional regions, including Coimbatore, while working closely with local authorities, waste workers, and communities. The larger goal is to improve local recycling infrastructure and strengthen circular waste management systems.

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Apple Backs Green Startups & Sustainable Innovation

Beyond infrastructure projects, Apple is also supporting sustainability-focused startups through a new partnership with Acumen.

The initiative will provide catalytic grants to six early-stage enterprises working in areas such as waste management, regenerative agriculture, and circular economy solutions. The selected ventures will also receive mentorship, technical support, strategic guidance, and access to business networks to help scale their operations.

Apple highlighted some of the social enterprises it has supported earlier through Acumen-backed programmes. These include Saptkrishi, which developed the low-cost storage solution Sabjikothi for farmers, Yotuh Energy’s electric refrigerated transport vehicles, and Mowo Fleet’s efforts to create employment opportunities for women in the EV ecosystem.

The latest announcements come shortly after Apple released its Environmental Progress Report. The company said it has cut global greenhouse gas emissions by over 60 per cent compared to 2015 levels, while revenue grew by 78 per cent during the same period.