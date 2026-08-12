Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ultra 2 targets serious outdoor athletes with rugged certifications.

Its 5000-nit display, 800mAh battery aid outdoor tracking.

Advanced modes track trail runs, dives, and health biometrics.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 First Impressions: Smartwatches have become very good at telling us things we already know. You haven't walked enough. You didn't sleep enough. Your heart rate went up because you ran for the bus. Your watch would probably like you to drink some water too. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 feels like Samsung wants to take that relationship a little more seriously.

After spending a couple of days with Samsung's latest rugged smartwatch, my first impression is that this isn't really a watch for someone who occasionally checks their steps and wants a nice notification screen on their wrist. The Ultra 2 is designed for people who actually put their watches through some punishment, marathon runners, trail runners, climbers, divers, and serious outdoor enthusiasts.

And for once, the "Ultra" branding feels justified.

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Built For People Who Don't Treat Exercise As A Hobby

Samsung hasn't designed the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to merely survive a gym session. The 47mm watch comes with a titanium casing, a sapphire crystal display and durability ratings that include 10ATM+, IP69K, MIL-STD-810H and EN13319 certification. In other words, Samsung has designed this thing with considerably more than a sweaty treadmill session in mind.

The 10ATM and EN13319 credentials are particularly interesting for divers, while MIL-STD-810H testing covers everything from drops and vibration to temperature, humidity and immersion. Of course, certifications don't make a watch indestructible. But they do tell you something about who Samsung thinks should be wearing this thing.

This is a watch built to go where your regular smartwatch probably wouldn't want to.

The Display You Can Actually See Outdoors

The first thing you'll notice about the Ultra 2 is the screen. At 1.52 inches, the Super AMOLED display isn't enormous by smartwatch standards, but the headline number is its 5,000-nit peak brightness. Samsung calls it the brightest display ever fitted to a smartwatch.

And this is one of those specifications that makes considerably more sense once you take the watch outdoors.

If you're running on a bright afternoon, climbing in direct sunlight or standing somewhere with absolutely no shade because nature apparently hates you, being able to glance at your wrist and actually read what's there matters.

The display also uses sapphire crystal, adding another layer of protection for a device that's likely to spend a lot more time outdoors than on an office desk.

A Battery That Finally Understands Long Runs

Battery life is one area where serious fitness watches have traditionally had an advantage. Samsung appears to have taken that criticism seriously with an 800mAh battery, a sizeable 35 per cent increase over the previous Ultra.

That extra capacity should matter particularly to endurance athletes. A watch that is supposed to continuously track GPS, heart rate and other biometric data during long runs can't afford to start panicking about its own battery halfway through the workout.

The Ultra 2 also gets Samsung's new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, built on a 3nm process, with 2GB of memory and 64GB of storage. On my initial impression, Samsung seems to be treating battery, performance and tracking as a single problem rather than three separate checkboxes.

Finally, A Smartwatch That Takes Trail Running Seriously

This is probably the feature set I'm most interested in. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 gets a dedicated Trail Run mode that tracks elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact. It can also estimate sweat loss relative to body weight and use that information to provide Nutrition Alerts about when and how much you should hydrate.

That's considerably more useful to a serious runner than another notification telling you to stand up. For someone training for a marathon or spending hours on trails, the difference between "you ran 8km" and "here's how your elevation, effort and hydration are affecting your performance" is significant.

Samsung is clearly trying to move the Galaxy Watch from being a passive fitness tracker to something closer to a training companion.

This Thing Wants To Go Diving

The Ultra 2's diving capabilities are another indication that Samsung isn't merely throwing rugged adjectives at the product. The watch can automatically track diving data such as depth, dive time and water temperature once you enter the water. Samsung has also partnered with diving equipment specialist Mares on a dedicated Diving app that will add features such as ascent and descent speed tracking and safe dive limits.

That app is expected later this year, so this is one feature I'll reserve final judgement on until it's actually available.

But the hardware credentials are already there. With 10ATM+, IP69K and EN13319 certification, the Ultra 2 is clearly designed with serious water use in mind rather than simply being a smartwatch that happens to survive your swimming pool.

Health Data Is Becoming The Real Smartwatch

Of course, Samsung isn't stopping at exercise. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 uses Samsung's BioActive Sensor to continuously collect biometric information, which then feeds into a growing collection of health and fitness features.

There's Vitals for monitoring your personal health baseline, Heart Health Score for cardiovascular wellness, Daily Cardio Load for training and recovery, Fitness Index for a broader picture of physical fitness, and sleep-related features including Sleep Apnea detection.

The interesting shift here isn't necessarily the number of metrics.

It's what Samsung is trying to do with them. Instead of simply showing you a graph and leaving you to figure out what it means, Samsung wants the watch to turn that data into guidance.

That makes the Ultra 2 feel less like a digital dashboard strapped to your wrist and more like a health companion. Of course, these features aren't medical diagnoses, and Samsung itself makes that distinction clear. But as a way of understanding trends in your own health and training, there's plenty of potential here.

Still An Ultra, But Surprisingly More Comfortable

Here's the bit I didn't expect. Despite packing an 800mAh battery and all the rugged hardware, Samsung has managed to make the Ultra 2 12 per cent slimmer than the previous-generation Ultra.

At 10.7mm thick and 61.5g, it is still a substantial watch. This isn't going to disappear on your wrist like a 31.5g Galaxy Watch9. But the new bands help.

Samsung has introduced lighter and softer options designed around different activities, including the Marine Band for water and outdoor use, PeakForm Band for a mix of sport and everyday wear, and Trail Band for running and other demanding activities.

That matters because a serious fitness watch can have every sensor in the world, but if it becomes uncomfortable after four hours, you're eventually going to take it off.

And once it's off your wrist, it can't track anything.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Early Verdict

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 feels like Samsung has finally decided what the "Ultra" in its smartwatch lineup should actually mean. It's not simply a bigger Galaxy Watch with a more aggressive-looking case.

It's purpose-built for people who run long distances, climb mountains, dive underwater or generally find the idea of a quiet Sunday afternoon somewhat offensive. The rugged certifications, 5,000-nit display, 800mAh battery, dual-frequency GPS and dedicated outdoor tracking features all point in the same direction.

Priced at Rs 69,999, this is a smartwatch designed around the activity first and the gadget second. And that's probably what I like most about it.

For the casual user, a Galaxy Watch9 may make considerably more sense. But if your idea of a workout involves a marathon, a mountain or several metres of seawater, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 suddenly looks less like overkill and more like the watch you were actually waiting for.