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HomeTechnologyGadgetsXiaomi 17T & 17T Pro Are Coming, And The Leaked Specs Will Surprise You

Xiaomi 17T & 17T Pro Are Coming, And The Leaked Specs Will Surprise You

Xiaomi's 17T series may arrive sooner than fans expect. A new leak has spilled nearly everything, specs, cameras, and pricing that could shake up the mid-range market.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 May 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Xiaomi 17T Pro leaks detail screen, chipset, and pricing.
  • Standard 17T features 6.59-inch display, Pro has 6.83-inch.
  • Phones may use Dimensity 8500 Ultra and 9500 chipsets.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Leaks: Xiaomi's upcoming T-series phones may arrive sooner than most people anticipated. A fresh leak has surfaced online revealing what appear to be near-complete details about the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro, covering everything from screen sizes and chipsets to battery capacity and expected pricing. 

If the information checks out, fans of the brand may not have to wait until the usual September window to get their hands on these devices.

What Do The Leaked Specs Say About The Xiaomi 17T And 17T Pro?

According to a leak from WinFuture, the Xiaomi 17T is expected to come with a 6.59-inch display running at a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is tipped to be slightly larger at 6.83 inches, with a faster 144Hz refresh rate.

On the performance side, the 17T may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, while the Pro variant could get the more capable Dimensity 9500. Both phones are expected to offer 12GB of RAM and storage options going up to 512GB.

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Battery capacity also looks like a strong point for both models. The standard 17T is said to carry a 6,500mAh cell with 67W wired charging, while the Pro could push that further with a 7,000mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and up to 50W wireless charging.

How Much Could The Xiaomi 17T Series Cost?

Both phones are expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. The front camera on both models is likely to be a 32MP unit.

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As for pricing, the Xiaomi 17T is tipped to start at 749 euros, which works out to roughly 67,000 rupees. The Pro model could be priced at 999 euros, or around Rs 89,000. There is no confirmed information on India-specific pricing or availability at this point.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the expected display sizes for the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro?

The Xiaomi 17T is expected to have a 6.59-inch display, while the Pro model might be slightly larger at 6.83 inches.

What chipsets are rumored to power the Xiaomi 17T series?

The Xiaomi 17T may use the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, and the Pro variant could be powered by the Dimensity 9500.

What are the battery capacities and charging speeds for the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro?

The 17T is rumored to have a 6,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging. The Pro model might feature a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

What is the expected camera setup for the Xiaomi 17T series?

Both phones are expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 5x optical zoom telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. The front camera is likely 32MP.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Xiaomi Gadgets TECHNOLOGY
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