Xiaomi 17T & 17T Pro Are Coming, And The Leaked Specs Will Surprise You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xiaomi 17T Pro leaks detail screen, chipset, and pricing.

Standard 17T features 6.59-inch display, Pro has 6.83-inch.

Phones may use Dimensity 8500 Ultra and 9500 chipsets.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Leaks: Xiaomi's upcoming T-series phones may arrive sooner than most people anticipated. A fresh leak has surfaced online revealing what appear to be near-complete details about the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro, covering everything from screen sizes and chipsets to battery capacity and expected pricing.

If the information checks out, fans of the brand may not have to wait until the usual September window to get their hands on these devices.

What Do The Leaked Specs Say About The Xiaomi 17T And 17T Pro?

According to a leak from WinFuture, the Xiaomi 17T is expected to come with a 6.59-inch display running at a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is tipped to be slightly larger at 6.83 inches, with a faster 144Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 17T series leak 👀 (Full details)



Xiaomi 17T

• Chipset: Dimensity 8500 Ultra

• Display: 6.59” flat, 120Hz, 2756×1268

• Camera (Leica):

– 50MP main

– 50MP zoom

– 12MP ultra-wide

• Front: 32MP

• Battery: 6500mAh

• Charging: 67W wired

• Build: Plastic frame

•… pic.twitter.com/5HMy03vdF3 — Saurav (@Saurav_DJ47) May 5, 2026

On the performance side, the 17T may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, while the Pro variant could get the more capable Dimensity 9500. Both phones are expected to offer 12GB of RAM and storage options going up to 512GB.

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Battery capacity also looks like a strong point for both models. The standard 17T is said to carry a 6,500mAh cell with 67W wired charging, while the Pro could push that further with a 7,000mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and up to 50W wireless charging.

How Much Could The Xiaomi 17T Series Cost?

Both phones are expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. The front camera on both models is likely to be a 32MP unit.

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As for pricing, the Xiaomi 17T is tipped to start at 749 euros, which works out to roughly 67,000 rupees. The Pro model could be priced at 999 euros, or around Rs 89,000. There is no confirmed information on India-specific pricing or availability at this point.