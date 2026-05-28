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HomeTechnologyGadgetsCould iPhone 18 Pro Max Get A 7-Inch Screen? Here Is What Leaks Are Saying

Could iPhone 18 Pro Max Get A 7-Inch Screen? Here Is What Leaks Are Saying

Months before Apple says anything official, leaks about the iPhone 18 Pro are already circulating, and they hint at a bigger screen and a noticeably smaller Dynamic Island.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 May 2026 11:36 AM (IST)

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhones are among the most-watched smartphone launches every year, and the buzz around the next generation has already started building, months before any official announcement. While Apple has not confirmed anything about the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max yet, fresh leaks are giving early hints about what could be coming. 

From display changes to a redesigned Dynamic Island, here is what the rumour mill is saying ahead of the expected September launch.

What Do The Latest iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal?

A tipster who goes by the handle @MajinBuOfficial on X shared images of what appear to be protective films for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The images suggest the upcoming models could feature taller and slightly narrower displays, along with a smaller Dynamic Island cutout.

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Rumours indicate the iPhone 18 Pro may come with a display of around 6.4 inches, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a nearly 7-inch panel. For context, the current iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch screen, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max carries a 6.9-inch panel. If the display size does not change, Apple may retain the same panel dimensions as the current models.

A shift to taller displays would be a noticeable design change, as Apple has largely kept the front layout of its Pro iPhones the same across several generations. Separately, reports also suggest Apple could reduce the Dynamic Island size by around 25 to 35 per cent, though nothing has been confirmed officially.

How Many iPhone 18 Models Are Expected This Year?

Most of the current chatter online is focused on three models: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold, also referred to as the iPhone Ultra. 

ALSO READ: Do You Use ChatGPT For Work? This Study Says It Gets Things Wrong 30% Of The Time

The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air are widely expected to arrive the following year. Altogether, the iPhone 18 lineup could include up to six smartphones.

As always, none of these details is confirmed, so treat the leaks with caution until Apple makes an official announcement.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Pro IPhone 18 Leaks
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