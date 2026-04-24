Vivo X300 FE vs X200 FE: Which Phone Should You Be Excited About?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vivo X300 FE features LTPO AMOLED, 8K video, wireless charging.

Vivo X200 FE launched July 2025, priced at Rs. 54,999.

X300 FE has Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, X200 FE Dimensity 9300+.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X200 FE: Vivo has two strong mid-range contenders in its lineup right now. The X200 FE is already available in India, while the X300 FE is expected to arrive in the country soon. Both phones share some common ground on paper, but there are clear differences that could make one a better fit depending on what you need. Keep in mind that all the information on the upcoming Vivo X300FE is based on leaks and rumours, and the company has not officially disclosed anything yet.

Here is a breakdown of how the two compare across the areas that matter most to buyers.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X200 FE: Design And Display

Both phones carry the same physical footprint at 71.8 x 150.8 mm, so they are nearly identical in hand. The X300 FE is slightly thicker at 8.2 mm versus 8 mm on the X200 FE, and it also weighs a bit more at 190.2 g compared to 186 g. Colour options differ: the X300 FE comes in Misty Purple, Radiant White, Cool Black, and Green, while the X200 FE is available in Luxe Grey, Amber Yellow, and Frost Blue.

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On the display front, both phones use a 6.31-inch screen with a 1216 x 2640 pixel resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The X300 FE, however, steps up to an LTPO AMOLED panel, which allows for more efficient refresh rate management. It also adds 2160 Hz PWM dimming, which can be easier on the eyes. Both hit a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and carry HDR10+ support. The pixel density is nearly identical at around 461 PPI on the X300 FE and 460 PPI on the X200 FE.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X200 FE: Price and Launch Date

The Vivo X200 FE launched in India on July 14, 2025, and went on general sale from July 23, 2025. It is available through Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and other retail outlets. Its starting price is Rs. 54,999.

The X300 FE does not have a confirmed India launch date yet, though Vivo has started teasing it. The upcoming X300 FE is expected to carry a higher price tag than its sibling due to ongoing geopolitical tension and supply shortages.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X200 FE: Camera

Both phones carry a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP wide, 50 MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultrawide. Zeiss optics feature on both as well.



The differences show up in the details. The X300 FE supports 8K video recording at 30 fps, while the X200 FE tops out at 4K. The X200 FE uses the Sony IMX921 for its primary sensor and the Sony IMX882 for its periscope unit, with Zeiss T* lens coating and a more detailed shooting mode list including Supermoon, Astro, and ZEISS Multifocal Portrait. The front camera on both is a 50 MP punch-hole unit with screen flash and 4K video support.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X200 FE: Battery

This is one area where both phones are evenly matched. Each carries a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The X300 FE adds 40W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging, which the X200 FE does not offer.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X200 FE: Performance

The chipset is where the two phones differ the most. The X300 FE runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with a 3.8 GHz octa-core CPU and an Adreno 829 GPU. The X200 FE uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ clocked at 3.25 GHz with an Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU.

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Both come with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, though the X300 FE uses faster UFS 4.1 storage versus UFS 3.1 on the X200 FE. The X300 FE also runs Android 16 out of the box, while the X200 FE ships with Android 15.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X200 FE: Which One Is Worth Buying?

If budget is your priority, the X200 FE is a well-rounded phone at Rs. 54,999. It offers solid cameras, a large battery, and reliable performance for everyday use. The X300 FE, however, brings a faster processor, wireless charging, a more capable display panel, and 8K video recording to the table.

For those willing to spend around Rs. 71,000, the X300 FE looks like the more future-ready option, especially with Android 16 and the faster storage. That said, until it officially launches in India with a confirmed price, the X200 FE remains the practical choice.