Flipkart vs Vijay Sales vs Croma: iPhone 17 Pro Summer Sale Deals Compared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 Pro sees high demand, now out of stock on Amazon.

Flipkart offers iPhone 17 Pro at lowest Rs 1,19,900.

Vijay Sales and Croma provide smaller discounts with card offers.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount: It is no brainer that the iPhone 17 Pro is on the wishlist of many Apple fans. The ongoing summer sale across platforms has made demand for the iPhone 17 Pro shoot up, and you can tell because the device is already out of stock on Amazon.

But if you want to know where to find it for the lowest price right now, here is your guide. We compared deals from Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, and here is where you stand.

How Do iPhone 17 Pro Deals Compare Across Flipkart, Vijay Sales, And Croma?

The iPhone 17 Pro is currently the cheapest on Flipkart. Since Amazon has it out of stock, we could not factor that in. Flipkart's ongoing 'Sa Sa Sale' is offering the iPhone 17 Pro for as low as Rs 1,19,900, which works out to a direct 11% discount from its launch price of Rs 1,34,900. You can bring the price down further: paying with an ICICI Bank credit card gets you an additional Rs 5,871 off, bringing the price to Rs 1,14,029. Exchange offers can knock it down even further.

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Vijay Sales is offering a direct price cut of Rs 4,110, which is 3% off the launch price. Using an HDFC credit card brings in an extra Rs 4,500 discount, taking the final price to Rs 1,26,290. Exchange offers are available here, too, if you want to stretch the savings.

Croma, on the other hand, is not offering any direct price cut. You can make the iPhone 17 Pro slightly more affordable by paying through SBI, ICICI, or AXIS Bank credit cards, which gets you Rs 4,000 off. Exchange offers are available as well, though the discount depends on your phone's condition and model. The final price at Croma comes to Rs 1,30,900.

Should You Buy The iPhone 17 Pro Now Or Wait For A Better Deal?

Getting the latest device at a discounted price is not something that happens every day. If you are looking to get your hands on Apple's latest flagship soon, this could be a good window.

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That said, if you can wait, prices may drop further once the iPhone 18 series launches. Platforms like Amazon and Flipkart also run big sales around Diwali. So, how cheap you get it really depends on your patience.