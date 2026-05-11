Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGadgetsFlipkart vs Vijay Sales vs Croma: iPhone 17 Pro Summer Sale Deals Compared

Flipkart vs Vijay Sales vs Croma: iPhone 17 Pro Summer Sale Deals Compared

The iPhone 17 Pro is already sold out on Amazon, but Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Croma still have it. Here is how the prices stack up and where you save the most.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 May 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 17 Pro sees high demand, now out of stock on Amazon.
  • Flipkart offers iPhone 17 Pro at lowest Rs 1,19,900.
  • Vijay Sales and Croma provide smaller discounts with card offers.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount: It is no brainer that the iPhone 17 Pro is on the wishlist of many Apple fans. The ongoing summer sale across platforms has made demand for the iPhone 17 Pro shoot up, and you can tell because the device is already out of stock on Amazon. 

But if you want to know where to find it for the lowest price right now, here is your guide. We compared deals from Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, and here is where you stand.

How Do iPhone 17 Pro Deals Compare Across Flipkart, Vijay Sales, And Croma?

The iPhone 17 Pro is currently the cheapest on Flipkart. Since Amazon has it out of stock, we could not factor that in. Flipkart's ongoing 'Sa Sa Sale' is offering the iPhone 17 Pro for as low as Rs 1,19,900, which works out to a direct 11% discount from its launch price of Rs 1,34,900. You can bring the price down further: paying with an ICICI Bank credit card gets you an additional Rs 5,871 off, bringing the price to Rs 1,14,029. Exchange offers can knock it down even further.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Is Changing How Your Reaction Tray Looks On iPhone: Here's What's Coming

Vijay Sales is offering a direct price cut of Rs 4,110, which is 3% off the launch price. Using an HDFC credit card brings in an extra Rs 4,500 discount, taking the final price to Rs 1,26,290. Exchange offers are available here, too, if you want to stretch the savings.

Croma, on the other hand, is not offering any direct price cut. You can make the iPhone 17 Pro slightly more affordable by paying through SBI, ICICI, or AXIS Bank credit cards, which gets you Rs 4,000 off. Exchange offers are available as well, though the discount depends on your phone's condition and model. The final price at Croma comes to Rs 1,30,900.

Should You Buy The iPhone 17 Pro Now Or Wait For A Better Deal?

Getting the latest device at a discounted price is not something that happens every day. If you are looking to get your hands on Apple's latest flagship soon, this could be a good window. 

ALSO READ: Apple's Next AirPods May Have Cameras, But There's A Catch

That said, if you can wait, prices may drop further once the iPhone 18 series launches. Platforms like Amazon and Flipkart also run big sales around Diwali. So, how cheap you get it really depends on your patience.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the iPhone 17 Pro currently the cheapest?

The iPhone 17 Pro is currently the cheapest on Flipkart, with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. This represents an 11% discount from its launch price.

What is the maximum discount available on the iPhone 17 Pro on Flipkart?

On Flipkart, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro for Rs 1,14,029 by using an ICICI Bank credit card for an additional discount, bringing the total savings significantly lower.

Are there any direct discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro at Croma?

Croma is not offering any direct price cuts on the iPhone 17 Pro. However, you can get Rs 4,000 off by using SBI, ICICI, or AXIS Bank credit cards.

Is it better to buy the iPhone 17 Pro now or wait for a better deal?

If you want the latest iPhone soon, this sale is a good opportunity. However, prices might drop further after the iPhone 18 series launch or during major sales like Diwali.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 May 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Pro
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
Flipkart vs Vijay Sales vs Croma: iPhone 17 Pro Summer Sale Deals Compared
Flipkart vs Vijay Sales vs Croma: iPhone 17 Pro Summer Sale Deals Compared
Gadgets
Will iPhone 18 Pro Launch Months Before Regular iPhone 18? Here's What We Know
Will iPhone 18 Pro Launch Months Before Regular iPhone 18? Here's What We Know
Gadgets
Apple's Next AirPods May Have Cameras, But There's A Catch
Apple's Next AirPods May Have Cameras, But There's A Catch
Gadgets
Mother's Day 2026 Gift Ideas: Fitness Bands, Smartwatches, & Health Gadgets Your Mom Will Love
Mother's Day 2026 Gift Ideas: Fitness Bands, Smartwatches, & Health Gadgets Your Mom Will Love
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Links Pokhran Nuclear Tests With India’s Spiritual Strength at Somnath Event
Breaking: PM Modi Hails Somnath as Symbol of India’s Eternal Spirit at Amrit Mahotsav Celebration
Political Clash: Akhilesh Yadav Mocks Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal Amid Global Crisis
Historic Spectacle: Air Show, Dhwajarohan Mark Grand Somnath Kumbh Abhishek Ceremony
Breaking: PM Modi Joins Historic Somnath Amrit Celebration, First-Ever Kumbh Abhishek Held
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget