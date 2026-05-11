Will iPhone 18 Pro Launch Months Before Regular iPhone 18? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Ultra expected September 2026.

Keynote likely early September, avoiding US holiday.

Pre-orders September 11, sales commence September 18.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's next iPhone launch cycle is already coming into focus, and early reports suggest the company could unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new foldable model around September 2026. The foldable is expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, though some leaks still refer to it as the iPhone Fold.

Apple has not confirmed any of this officially, but the company's consistent annual launch pattern gives a fairly reliable indication of what to expect and when.

What Is The Expected Launch Date For The iPhone 18 Series?

As per a Forbes report, Apple typically holds its annual iPhone event in the first half of September, usually on a Tuesday or Wednesday. Based on past schedules, industry watchers expect the keynote to take place around September 9, 2026.

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One reason the second week of September tends to be favoured is that Apple generally avoids scheduling its event immediately after Labour Day in the US. International media and partners travel to Cupertino for the announcement, so the company tends to allow a buffer after the holiday.

Previous leaks and rumours also suggested that the iPhone 18 might skip the September 2026 timeline to launch directly in 2027.

The launch event is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with Apple's first foldable iPhone.

What Are The Expected Pre-Order And Sale Dates For iPhone 18?

If Apple sticks to its regular launch cycle, pre-orders for the iPhone 18 lineup could open on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific Time, shortly after the keynote. The official sale date is expected to fall one week later, pointing to September 18, 2026, as the likely release date for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

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The foldable iPhone Ultra, however, may not arrive at the same time. Reports suggest Apple could stagger its release due to the complexity of foldable display production and supply chain management.

Apple is also expected to release iOS 27 around the same period, a few days after the keynote and before the new iPhones go on sale. Older supported models would receive the update first, while the iPhone 18 lineup is expected to ship with iOS 27 already installed.