Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Offers decent Bluetooth calling and impressive battery for its price.

GoBoult Mustang Stallion Review: Muscle cars like the Ford Mustang V8 were never built for subtle people. They are loud, unapologetic, slightly excessive, and gloriously dramatic. The kind of machines that announce their arrival before you even see them. The growl of the engine, the long muscular bonnet, the aggressive stance, everything about a Mustang feels designed to punch sophistication in the face and replace it with pure attitude. Sensible? Rarely. Sexy? Absolutely.

That same philosophy seems to have inspired the GoBoult Mustang Stallion smartwatch.

In a sea of minimalist smartwatches trying desperately to look “clean” and “premium”, the Mustang Stallion storms in wearing chunky metal, oversized buttons, loud accents, and enough Mustang branding to make car enthusiasts nod approvingly from across the room. This is not a smartwatch that disappears on your wrist. It wants attention. Constantly.

And honestly? At least in terms of looks, it pulls off the muscle-car fantasy surprisingly well. Naturally, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, GennieGPT, saw the Mustang logo and immediately lost all remaining critical thinking abilities. Can't blame her, really.

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GoBoult Mustang Stallion Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Bold design actually stands out

AMOLED display is genuinely good for the price

Functional rotating bezel is surprisingly useful

Comfortable for day use despite the size

Battery life easily lasts nearly a week

What Doesn’t:

Bulky design isn’t for everyone

Too uncomfortable for sleep tracking

Health features feel standard, not groundbreaking

UI still has that “budget smartwatch” vibe

Built Like A Gym Bro Who Just Discovered Protein Powder

✨ GennieGPT: OFFICIAL MUSTANG COLLABORATION!!! This is basically a Ford Mustang for your wrist! Aggressive design! Racing DNA! Muscle car energy! VROOOOOM!

Shayak: Looks like someone wants to do donuts in a parking lot. But yes, this smartwatch has the subtlety of a man wearing aviators indoors. Everything about it screams “look at me”. The metallic case is chunky, the bezel has speedometer markings, and the strap proudly carries the Mustang branding like it’s auditioning for a Transformers movie.

Oddly enough? It works.

Most budget smartwatches look interchangeable these days. The Stallion at least has personality. It’s less “minimal Scandinavian tech” and more “guy who still has Linkin Park in his gym playlist.”

The catch? You need the wrist for it. On slimmer wrists, this thing looks less Mustang and more wall clock.

✨ GennieGPT: IGNITION LEVER! PISTON BUTTONS! FUNCTIONAL ROTATING BEZEL! This is mechanical engineering EXCELLENCE!

Shayak: “Mechanical engineering excellence” is a strong phrase for a smartwatch that accidentally presses its own buttons while you sleep.

The rotating bezel is actually nice, though. Surprisingly nice. It has a soft tactile feel and quickly switching watch faces by rotating it genuinely feels cooler than digging through apps. Tiny feature, but thoughtfully done.

The buttons, however, are another story.

They’re large, protruding, and very easy to trigger unintentionally. I lost count of how many times the watch randomly opened menus because my wrist bent slightly. Sleeping with this watch feels like wearing a toy robot on your arm.

AMOLED Makes Everything Look Expensive

✨ GennieGPT: 1.43-INCH AMOLED! 700 NITS BRIGHTNESS! ALWAYS ON DISPLAY! CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE ON YOUR WRIST!!!

Shayak: “Cinematic experience” might be overselling a watch screen unless Christopher Nolan starts shooting Odyssey for smartwatch dials. But yes, the display is genuinely impressive for Rs 4,999.

The AMOLED panel is sharp, colourful, and vibrant enough to make the UI feel more premium than it actually is. Outdoors, brightness holds up reasonably well, and the Always-On Display gives it that expensive smartwatch illusion from a distance.

Which is kind of the Stallion’s whole personality, honestly. From afar, people might assume this costs way more than it actually does. Up close, the software animations and UI smoothness remind you where the budget went.

Still, for this price? No real complaints here.

Fitness Tracking With A Side Of Muscle Fantasy

✨ GennieGPT: HEART RATE! SpO2! FITNESS MONSTER! Your body becomes DATA! Athlete mode ACTIVATED!

Shayak: The Stallion tracks all the basics: heart rate, SpO2, steps, calories, sleep, and workout modes. And honestly, that’s enough for most buyers in this segment. But let’s not pretend this is some ultra-precise athlete-grade wearable.

Like most budget smartwatches, the data is useful for trends, not medical analysis. It’ll help remind you that you haven’t moved in six hours, but it’s probably not replacing your doctor anytime soon.

Also, and this is important, the watch is too bulky for comfortable sleep tracking. Which is awkward considering sleep monitoring is one of its headline features.

Bluetooth Calling: Surprisingly Decent, Surprisingly Loud

✨ GennieGPT: BLUETOOTH CALLING! YOU ARE BASICALLY A SECRET AGENT NOW!

Shayak: Nothing says “secret agent” like shouting “HELLO? CAN YOU HEAR ME?” into your wrist at a traffic signal.

But surprisingly, call quality here is decent for the category. The speaker gets loud enough indoors, and the microphone is usable for quick calls. You probably won’t want long conversations on it unless you enjoy looking like Inspector Gadget.

Still, it works. And in the sub-Rs 5,000 category, “it works reliably” already counts as praise.

Battery Life That Doesn’t Need Emotional Support

✨ GennieGPT: SEVEN DAYS OF BATTERY! ENDURANCE KING! CHARGER? NEVER HEARD OF HER!

Shayak: Finally, something you didn’t exaggerate into another dimension.

Battery life is genuinely solid here. With regular use (notifications, occasional Bluetooth calling, brightness around medium) the Stallion comfortably survives nearly a week. That alone makes it more practical than several expensive smartwatches that emotionally collapse after 36 hours. Charging takes around two hours.

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GoBoult Mustang Stallion Review: Final Verdict

The GoBoult Mustang Stallion feels like an old American muscle car that somehow wandered into the smartwatch world. It’s loud. It’s oversized. It prioritises style over subtlety. And frankly, it doesn’t care whether minimalists approve.

This smartwatch isn’t trying to be elegant or futuristic. It wants to look cool sitting next to your bike keys and gym gloves. Now, that commitment to the bit deserves respect.

The good news is the Stallion backs up its dramatic styling with a genuinely good AMOLED display, reliable battery life, and a clever rotating bezel that adds some personality to the experience.

The bad news? It also inherits the flaws of muscle cars: bulky proportions, occasional impracticality, and a tendency to overdo things.

This is, put simply, a muscle watch. Loud, excessive, slightly ridiculous. And that suits the overall muscle car aesthetics.

Should You Buy GoBoult Mustang Stallion?

Yes, if you want a loud, muscular smartwatch with great battery life and a display that punches above its price.

if you want a loud, muscular smartwatch with great battery life and a display that punches above its price. Maybe, if you care more about bold styling and casual fitness tracking than polished software or comfort.

if you care more about bold styling and casual fitness tracking than polished software or comfort. No, if you prefer slim, lightweight wearables or expect flagship-level health tracking accuracy.