iPhone 18 Pro Could Come With An 'Aggressive' Price Tag: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro pricing may stay steady or rise minimally.

Apple leverages scale to counter rising RAM chip costs.

iPhone 18 Pro may feature smaller Dynamic Island, faster chip.

The global RAM chip shortage is pushing several Android smartphone makers to raise their prices, but Apple could be heading in a different direction with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. An analyst is projecting that Apple will use an aggressive pricing strategy for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, potentially giving it a clear edge in the premium smartphone segment this year.

With its scale and supplier leverage, Apple may manage to hold prices steady or keep any increases minimal, even as competitors struggle to absorb rising memory costs.

What Could The iPhone 18 Pro Actually Cost?

In a research note with GF Securities, analyst Jeff Pu said he expects Apple to outperform in the smartphone market by adopting an "aggressive pricing strategy" for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

He had previously indicated that the starting prices for these devices would either remain unchanged or rise only slightly compared to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

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For context, the iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at $1,099 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at $1,199, both with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to carry the same 12GB RAM configuration.

Apple has acknowledged that it expects "significantly higher memory costs" in the current March-June quarter, so it is not completely insulated from the shortage. That said, Apple's size and purchasing scale likely give it more bargaining power with RAM suppliers than most Android manufacturers.

Pu also noted earlier that Apple is looking at ways to offset costs elsewhere, including reductions in display and camera component pricing.

What Features Are Expected On The iPhone 18 Pro?

Beyond pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro models are rumoured to come with a smaller Dynamic Island, a faster A20 Pro chip, variable aperture for at least one rear camera, a simplified Camera Control button, 5G via satellite, and a new "Dark Cherry" colour option.

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Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models in September, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are reportedly set to arrive around March 2027.