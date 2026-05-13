Budget Phones Under Rs 10,000: Poco, Tecno, Lava & More Make The Cut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Budget phones under ₹10,000 now offer 120Hz displays.

Poco C81x features 120Hz display, 5200mAh battery.

Ai+ Pulse 2 boasts 6000mAh battery, Android 16.

Best Phones Under Rs 10,000: The budget Android smartphone market under Rs 10,000 has grown stronger, with more options now offering high refresh rate displays, bigger batteries, and updated software. Whether you are looking for better camera quality, more storage, or longer battery life, there is something for everyone in this price range. But with so many devices available, picking the right one can feel overwhelming. Here are five solid Android phones under Rs 10,000 worth considering in India right now.

Poco C81x

Price: Rs 9,999

The Poco C81x also uses the Unisoc T7250 chipset and runs Android 15. It sports a slightly larger 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which works well for gaming and content consumption. Camera setup includes a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP selfie camera. It houses a 5200mAh battery with 15W charging, and Poco includes a charger in the box. The phone comes with 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 storage, where the UFS 2.2 standard can help with faster app loading compared to eMMC.

Ai+ Pulse 2

Price: Rs 8,999

The Ai+ Pulse 2 uses the Unisoc T7250 processor and stands out by running Android 16, one of the newest software versions in this segment. It has a 6.745-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system includes a 50MP wide-angle primary camera, a 0.8MP auxiliary sensor, and an 8MP front camera.

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Its biggest highlight is the 6000mAh battery with 18W charging support, and a charger is included in the box. Memory and storage come in at 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1.

Tecno Spark Go 3

Price: Rs 9,999

The Tecno Spark Go 3 runs on the Unisoc T7250 processor and comes with Android 15. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling noticeably smoother than standard 60Hz panels. On the camera front, it packs a 13MP wide-angle primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera. The phone carries a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Storage and memory are handled by 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage for everyday use.

Lava Bold N2 Pro

Price: Rs 7,999

The Lava Bold N2 Pro is powered by the Unisoc T7250 and runs Android 15. It has a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth everyday use. Its standout feature is the 50MP wide-angle rear camera, which sits well above the competition at this price.

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There is also an 8MP front camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging and offers 4GB LPDDR4X RAM paired with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, making it a strong pick for users who need more space.

Tecno Pop X

Price: Rs 9,299

The Tecno Pop X runs the Unisoc T7250 chipset with Android 15. It comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a responsive day-to-day experience. The camera setup includes a 13MP wide-angle rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging. The device comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, covering basic multitasking and media needs without much trouble.

Each of these phones brings something different to the table under Rs 10,000. Your choice should come down to what matters most, whether that is battery size, camera quality, or storage space.