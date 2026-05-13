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HomeTechnologyGadgetsBudget Phones Under Rs 10,000: Poco, Tecno, Lava & More Make The Cut

Budget Phones Under Rs 10,000: Poco, Tecno, Lava & More Make The Cut

Poco, Ai+, Tecno and more are making a strong case in the Rs 10,000 segment. Here is a look at five budget Android phones in India that are genuinely hard to ignore right now.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 May 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Budget phones under ₹10,000 now offer 120Hz displays.
  • Poco C81x features 120Hz display, 5200mAh battery.
  • Ai+ Pulse 2 boasts 6000mAh battery, Android 16.

Best Phones Under Rs 10,000: The budget Android smartphone market under Rs 10,000 has grown stronger, with more options now offering high refresh rate displays, bigger batteries, and updated software. Whether you are looking for better camera quality, more storage, or longer battery life, there is something for everyone in this price range. But with so many devices available, picking the right one can feel overwhelming. Here are five solid Android phones under Rs 10,000 worth considering in India right now.

Poco C81x

Budget Phones Under Rs 10,000: Poco, Tecno, Lava & More Make The Cut

Price: Rs 9,999

The Poco C81x also uses the Unisoc T7250 chipset and runs Android 15. It sports a slightly larger 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which works well for gaming and content consumption. Camera setup includes a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP selfie camera. It houses a 5200mAh battery with 15W charging, and Poco includes a charger in the box. The phone comes with 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 storage, where the UFS 2.2 standard can help with faster app loading compared to eMMC.

Ai+ Pulse 2

Budget Phones Under Rs 10,000: Poco, Tecno, Lava & More Make The Cut

Price: Rs 8,999

The Ai+ Pulse 2 uses the Unisoc T7250 processor and stands out by running Android 16, one of the newest software versions in this segment. It has a 6.745-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system includes a 50MP wide-angle primary camera, a 0.8MP auxiliary sensor, and an 8MP front camera.

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Its biggest highlight is the 6000mAh battery with 18W charging support, and a charger is included in the box. Memory and storage come in at 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1.

Tecno Spark Go 3

Budget Phones Under Rs 10,000: Poco, Tecno, Lava & More Make The Cut

Price: Rs 9,999

The Tecno Spark Go 3 runs on the Unisoc T7250 processor and comes with Android 15. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling noticeably smoother than standard 60Hz panels. On the camera front, it packs a 13MP wide-angle primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera. The phone carries a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Storage and memory are handled by 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage for everyday use.

Lava Bold N2 Pro

Budget Phones Under Rs 10,000: Poco, Tecno, Lava & More Make The Cut

Price: Rs 7,999

The Lava Bold N2 Pro is powered by the Unisoc T7250 and runs Android 15. It has a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth everyday use. Its standout feature is the 50MP wide-angle rear camera, which sits well above the competition at this price.

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There is also an 8MP front camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging and offers 4GB LPDDR4X RAM paired with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, making it a strong pick for users who need more space.

Tecno Pop X

Budget Phones Under Rs 10,000: Poco, Tecno, Lava & More Make The Cut

Price: Rs 9,299

The Tecno Pop X runs the Unisoc T7250 chipset with Android 15. It comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a responsive day-to-day experience. The camera setup includes a 13MP wide-angle rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging. The device comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, covering basic multitasking and media needs without much trouble.

Each of these phones brings something different to the table under Rs 10,000. Your choice should come down to what matters most, whether that is battery size, camera quality, or storage space.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key features to consider in phones under Rs 10,000?

Phones in this price range offer features like high refresh rate displays, bigger batteries, and updated software. You can choose based on camera quality, storage, or battery life.

Which phone runs the latest Android version among the listed options?

The Ai+ Pulse 2 stands out by running Android 16, which is one of the newest software versions available in this price segment.

Which phone offers the most storage space under Rs 10,000?

The Lava Bold N2 Pro is a strong pick for users needing more space, as it comes with 128GB of storage.

Which phone has the largest battery capacity?

The Ai+ Pulse 2 boasts the largest battery at 6000mAh, with 18W charging support.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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