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HomeTechnologyGadgetsReddit User Buys iPhone 17 For Just Rs 24,338: Here's Every Trick They Used

Reddit User Buys iPhone 17 For Just Rs 24,338: Here's Every Trick They Used

A Reddit user revealed how they bought the iPhone 17 for just Rs 24,338, using bank discounts, a trade-in, and a GST refund. Here's the full breakdown.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Reddit user achieved iPhone 17 at Rs 24,338 via discounts.
  • Process involved bank, store deals, trade-in, and GST refund.
  • Additional rewards included travel points and discounted Apple Care.

iPhone 17 Discount: A Reddit user recently broke down how they managed to buy the iPhone 17 for just Rs 24,338, and the math actually adds up. The user, going by the handle Routine_Barracuda546, shared a step-by-step breakdown of every discount, cashback, and GST claim they used to bring down the price from the base cost of Rs 82,900. 

The process involves stacking bank discounts, a store deal, a phone trade-in, and a GST refund - all of which are legitimate options available to buyers in India.

How Did Reddit User Bring Down iPhone 17 Price To Rs 24,338?

Starting with a base price of Rs 82,900, the user applied an ICICI card discount of Rs 3,000 and a store discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the price to Rs 77,900. An SBI cashback of Rs 1,532 (earned by swiping around Rs 30,000 on the SBI cashback card and the rest on the ICICI card) pulled it further down to Rs 76,368.

The user then sold their 25-month-old iPhone 15 (256GB) for Rs 40,000, reducing the effective cost to Rs 36,368. On top of that, they claimed an 18% GST refund of approximately Rs 12,000, landing the final price at Rs 24,338.

Got iPhone 17 for ₹24,338
by u/Routine_Barracuda546 in AppleIndia

As a bonus, through the iplanet and IndiGo collaboration, they also received around 24,000 Blue Chips, which can be redeemed for flights on the IndiGo app - enough for at least two Chennai-Delhi flights or four Chennai-Hyderabad/Bengaluru flights.

Also Read: What Is The Salary & Net Worth Of Apple's New CEO John Ternus?

On Apple Care, the base price of Rs 14,900 came down to Rs 10,900 after a Rs 4,000 store discount, then to Rs 10,355 with the SBI cashback card's 5% benefit. After claiming the 18% GST refund of approximately Rs 2,000, the final Apple Care cost came to just Rs 8,355 for two years.

What Are The Key Features Of iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with curved edges and strong outdoor brightness, offering a smooth and vibrant viewing experience even in direct sunlight.

Powered by the A17 Bionic chip, the device handles gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven features with fast and efficient performance throughout the day. Its dual camera system supports Night Mode, portrait photography, and cinematic video with improved stabilisation for clearer, more professional-looking shots.

Also Read: Upcoming Apple Launches In 2026 Under Its New CEO John Ternus: iPhone 18 Series, Foldable More

The phone also includes a ceramic shield front, durable glass back, and water and dust resistance, all packed into a lightweight body.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

How was the iPhone 17 purchased for Rs 24,338?

The price was reduced by stacking bank and store discounts, a trade-in for an iPhone 15, and claiming an 18% GST refund.

What discounts and offers were used to lower the iPhone 17 price?

The user utilized an ICICI card discount, a store discount, SBI cashback, an iPhone trade-in, and an 18% GST refund.

What is the effective cost of the iPhone 17 after trade-in and GST refund?

After trading in an iPhone 15 for Rs 40,000 and claiming an 18% GST refund of Rs 12,000, the price dropped significantly.

What were the specifications of the iPhone 17 mentioned in the article?

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, A17 Bionic chip, a dual camera system, and is water and dust resistant.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
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