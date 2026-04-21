Reddit User Buys iPhone 17 For Just Rs 24,338: Here's Every Trick They Used

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reddit user achieved iPhone 17 at Rs 24,338 via discounts.

Process involved bank, store deals, trade-in, and GST refund.

Additional rewards included travel points and discounted Apple Care.

iPhone 17 Discount: A Reddit user recently broke down how they managed to buy the iPhone 17 for just Rs 24,338, and the math actually adds up. The user, going by the handle Routine_Barracuda546, shared a step-by-step breakdown of every discount, cashback, and GST claim they used to bring down the price from the base cost of Rs 82,900.

The process involves stacking bank discounts, a store deal, a phone trade-in, and a GST refund - all of which are legitimate options available to buyers in India.

How Did Reddit User Bring Down iPhone 17 Price To Rs 24,338?

Starting with a base price of Rs 82,900, the user applied an ICICI card discount of Rs 3,000 and a store discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the price to Rs 77,900. An SBI cashback of Rs 1,532 (earned by swiping around Rs 30,000 on the SBI cashback card and the rest on the ICICI card) pulled it further down to Rs 76,368.

The user then sold their 25-month-old iPhone 15 (256GB) for Rs 40,000, reducing the effective cost to Rs 36,368. On top of that, they claimed an 18% GST refund of approximately Rs 12,000, landing the final price at Rs 24,338.

As a bonus, through the iplanet and IndiGo collaboration, they also received around 24,000 Blue Chips, which can be redeemed for flights on the IndiGo app - enough for at least two Chennai-Delhi flights or four Chennai-Hyderabad/Bengaluru flights.

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On Apple Care, the base price of Rs 14,900 came down to Rs 10,900 after a Rs 4,000 store discount, then to Rs 10,355 with the SBI cashback card's 5% benefit. After claiming the 18% GST refund of approximately Rs 2,000, the final Apple Care cost came to just Rs 8,355 for two years.

What Are The Key Features Of iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with curved edges and strong outdoor brightness, offering a smooth and vibrant viewing experience even in direct sunlight.

Powered by the A17 Bionic chip, the device handles gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven features with fast and efficient performance throughout the day. Its dual camera system supports Night Mode, portrait photography, and cinematic video with improved stabilisation for clearer, more professional-looking shots.

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The phone also includes a ceramic shield front, durable glass back, and water and dust resistance, all packed into a lightweight body.