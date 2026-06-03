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HomeNewsIndiaTMC MLAs Reach Bengal Assembly Amid Split Buzz; Ritabrata Camp Claims Support Of 60 MLAs

TMC MLAs Reach Bengal Assembly Amid Split Buzz; Ritabrata Camp Claims Support Of 60 MLAs

A major political crisis has erupted within West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, with nearly 60 of its 80 MLAs reportedly backing expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MLAs arrive at assembly amid claims of support.
  • Ritabrata faction claims backing of 60 TMC legislators.
  • Legislators visit assembly for 'personal work' amid speculation.
  • Speaker returns to Kolkata as political activity intensifies.

Political developments gathered pace in West Bengal on Wednesday as several Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators arrived at the state Assembly amid claims by the Ritabrata faction that it has the support of a significant number of MLAs.

Ritabrata and Sandipan Saha were among those who reached the Assembly premises, with leaders associated with the camp claiming that they currently enjoy the backing of 60 TMC legislators.

This comes as TMC appears to be heading for a split, with several legislators reportedly backing expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly.

ALSO READ: Congress Likely To End Karnataka Deputy CM Tug-Of-War With G Parameshwara As Shivakumar's Deputy

MLAs Arrive Amid Speculation

TMC legislators were seen arriving at the Assembly one after another. However, most avoided commenting on the purpose of their visit, saying only that they had "some work" at the Assembly, sources said.

Speaking briefly to reporters before entering the premises, TMC MLA Mustafizur Rahman said, "I don't know. I am going for some personal work. I will tell you after coming out."

When asked about reports of signatures being collected, Rahman remarked, "My signature is also there. Now the number has become 59."

His statement further fuelled speculation regarding the support being claimed by the Ritabrata camp.

ALSO READ: TMC To Split? Mamata Faces Revolt As Nearly 60 MLAs Back Expelled MLA For LoP Post

Speaker Returns To Kolkata

The developments come a day after West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose held a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister.

Sources said the Speaker was not in Kolkata on Monday but returned to the city on Tuesday as political activity intensified around the Assembly.

Support Claims Yet To Be Independently Verified

While the Ritabrata faction has claimed the support of 60 legislators, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact number of MLAs backing the group.

The purpose of the legislators' visits and the nature of the signatures being referred to by some lawmakers also remained unclear at the time of filing this report.

Further political developments are awaited as meetings and consultations continue at the Assembly.

ALSO READ: Dawood Network Recruited Youths To Target Influential Person In Delhi; Probe Underway

Before You Go

POLITICAL CLAIM: Rebel Camp Says 52 MLAs Needed to Survive Anti-Defection Law

Input By : Bijendra Singh

Frequently Asked Questions

What political development is occurring in West Bengal?

There are claims that a faction within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Ritabrata, has the support of a significant number of MLAs for the Leader of the Opposition post.

How many TMC legislators reportedly back the Ritabrata faction?

Leaders associated with the Ritabrata faction claim to have the backing of 60 TMC legislators. One MLA mentioned their signature was among 59.

Why were TMC legislators seen arriving at the Assembly?

Most legislators avoided commenting, stating they had 'personal work' at the Assembly, which fueled speculation about the ongoing political developments.

Has the support claimed by the Ritabrata faction been officially confirmed?

No, there has been no official confirmation of the exact number of MLAs backing the Ritabrata faction. The purpose of their visits also remains unclear.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Ritabrata Banerjee WEst Bengal
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