Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Cost Over Rs 2 Lakh In India: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's foldable 'iPhone Ultra' rumored for September release.

Expected $2,000 price tag may translate over Rs 2 lakh.

Foldable may feature 7.8-inch inner, 5.5-inch outer displays.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's first foldable iPhone is still months away, but the leaks have not stopped. The device, which could be called the iPhone Ultra rather than the iPhone Fold, is expected to arrive in September alongside the iPhone 18 series. While there is still no confirmation of the name, colour options, or final pricing, one number has been circulating consistently: $2,000.

If that price holds, Indians looking to buy Apple's first foldable will likely have to shell out well above Rs 2 lakh, possibly closer to Rs 2.25 lakh or more.

What Could The iPhone Ultra Cost In India?

Apple typically follows a rough formula of treating $1 as Rs 100 when pricing its products in India. At a $2,000 global price, that would ordinarily translate to around Rs 2 lakh. However, this foldable may not follow that pattern.

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Unlike the standard iPhone lineup, the iPhone Ultra is expected to be manufactured in China rather than India, owing to its complexity, unique technology, and likely limited production volumes. That means Apple may have to factor in a higher exchange rate, pushing the India price above Rs 2.25 lakh.

For context, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be priced around $1,500, making the foldable roughly $500 more expensive.

Everything Else We Know About The iPhone Ultra

According to Macworld, the foldable iPhone may come in two colours: silver-white and deep indigo. Leaked dummy units and CAD renders suggest Apple is going with a book-style form factor, which could make it noticeably wider than rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, though a little shorter, giving it a compact, passport-like build.

The inner display is expected to measure 7.8 inches, while the outer screen comes in at 5.5 inches. Both panels are tipped to use Samsung's M16 OLED technology. At around 9.23mm when closed, it sits among the slimmer foldables available.

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On cameras, the device is expected to carry a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens at the back, with 18MP punch-hole shooters on both screens. There is no telephoto camera in the mix.

Face ID and the Dynamic Island are both said to be absent. Instead, Apple may go with a side-mounted Touch ID alongside punch-hole cameras on both displays.

Under the hood, the A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process is expected to power the device, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The battery could be the largest ever fitted in an iPhone, estimated between 5,400mAh and 5,800mAh. The device may also skip the physical SIM tray entirely in favour of eSIM. AI features tied to a revamped Siri are expected to arrive through iOS 27.