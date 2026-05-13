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HomeTechnologyGadgetsApple's First Foldable iPhone Could Cost Over Rs 2 Lakh In India: Here's Why

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Cost Over Rs 2 Lakh In India: Here's Why

Apple's first foldable iPhone may cost over Rs 2.25 lakh in India. Here's what the leaks say about its price, design, cameras, and why India pays more.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple's foldable 'iPhone Ultra' rumored for September release.
  • Expected $2,000 price tag may translate over Rs 2 lakh.
  • Foldable may feature 7.8-inch inner, 5.5-inch outer displays.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's first foldable iPhone is still months away, but the leaks have not stopped. The device, which could be called the iPhone Ultra rather than the iPhone Fold, is expected to arrive in September alongside the iPhone 18 series. While there is still no confirmation of the name, colour options, or final pricing, one number has been circulating consistently: $2,000. 

If that price holds, Indians looking to buy Apple's first foldable will likely have to shell out well above Rs 2 lakh, possibly closer to Rs 2.25 lakh or more.

What Could The iPhone Ultra Cost In India?

Apple typically follows a rough formula of treating $1 as Rs 100 when pricing its products in India. At a $2,000 global price, that would ordinarily translate to around Rs 2 lakh. However, this foldable may not follow that pattern.

ALSO READ: Apple Extends iPhone 17 Production, Adding Weight To iPhone 18 Delay Reports

Unlike the standard iPhone lineup, the iPhone Ultra is expected to be manufactured in China rather than India, owing to its complexity, unique technology, and likely limited production volumes. That means Apple may have to factor in a higher exchange rate, pushing the India price above Rs 2.25 lakh.

For context, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be priced around $1,500, making the foldable roughly $500 more expensive.

Everything Else We Know About The iPhone Ultra

According to Macworld, the foldable iPhone may come in two colours: silver-white and deep indigo. Leaked dummy units and CAD renders suggest Apple is going with a book-style form factor, which could make it noticeably wider than rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, though a little shorter, giving it a compact, passport-like build.

The inner display is expected to measure 7.8 inches, while the outer screen comes in at 5.5 inches. Both panels are tipped to use Samsung's M16 OLED technology. At around 9.23mm when closed, it sits among the slimmer foldables available.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Trailer 3 Pushed By A Red Dead Redemption 2 Update: Here Are The Dates Still In Play

On cameras, the device is expected to carry a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens at the back, with 18MP punch-hole shooters on both screens. There is no telephoto camera in the mix.

Face ID and the Dynamic Island are both said to be absent. Instead, Apple may go with a side-mounted Touch ID alongside punch-hole cameras on both displays.

Under the hood, the A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process is expected to power the device, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The battery could be the largest ever fitted in an iPhone, estimated between 5,400mAh and 5,800mAh. The device may also skip the physical SIM tray entirely in favour of eSIM. AI features tied to a revamped Siri are expected to arrive through iOS 27.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Apple's first foldable iPhone expected to be released?

The foldable iPhone, potentially named iPhone Ultra, is anticipated to launch in September alongside the iPhone 18 series. It's still months away, but leaks are ongoing.

What is the estimated price of the iPhone Ultra in India?

The iPhone Ultra is expected to cost around $2,000 globally. In India, this could translate to well over Rs 2 lakh, potentially closer to Rs 2.25 lakh or more due to manufacturing and exchange rate factors.

What are the expected display sizes for the iPhone Ultra?

The inner display is rumored to be 7.8 inches, while the outer screen is expected to be 5.5 inches. Both are tipped to use Samsung's M16 OLED technology.

What kind of cameras will the iPhone Ultra have?

The device is expected to feature a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens on the back. Both screens will have 18MP punch-hole cameras, but there's no telephoto camera mentioned.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets Foldable IPhone IPhone Fold IPhone Ultra TECHNOLOGY
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