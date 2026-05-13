Jensen Huang joined President Trump's delegation to support American goals and promote greater access to the Chinese market for Nvidia's chips.
Jensen Huang Backs Trump's Bid To 'Open Up' China's $50 Billion AI Market
Nvidia's Jensen Huang was not even on the list. Then Air Force One made a stop in Alaska, and the entire US-China AI summit quietly changed its most important player.
- CEOs Jensen Huang and Elon Musk joined Trump on Air Force One to Beijing.
- Huang's late addition signals semiconductor access as key summit topic.
- Nvidia restarted H200 chip production for China after restrictions eased.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Tesla chief Elon Musk travelled with US President Donald Trump on Air Force One on Tuesday, May 13, heading to Beijing for high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit comes as the United States and China compete to lead the global artificial intelligence market, a race that depends heavily on access to advanced semiconductor chips.
Huang's inclusion in the delegation was a late addition - he was not on the original list of business leaders the White House announced earlier this week, but joined the flight during a refuelling stop in Anchorage, Alaska.
Why Jensen Huang's Presence At The China Summit Matters
Trump acknowledged Huang's presence on social media, writing that "it is an Honor to have Jensen" among the CEOs accompanying him. The president also made his intentions clear for the Beijing meetings, stating: "I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People's Republic to an even higher level!"
ALSO READ: Trump’s China Trip Or Tech Billionaire Summit? What Musk, Cook, Huang Are Planning To Do At Xi Summit
An Nvidia spokesperson confirmed to Agence France-Presse that Huang is "attending the summit at the invitation of President Trump to support America and the administration's goals."
The Taiwan-born executive has long pushed for greater access to the Chinese market for Nvidia's chips. Beijing, meanwhile, has been ramping up efforts to develop its own semiconductor technology domestically.
What The China Trip Could Mean For Nvidia's Chip Business
Huang's attendance carries significant weight for the chip industry. In March, he said Nvidia had restarted production of its high-end H200 chips intended for China, after Washington eased export restrictions. The H200 had previously been blocked from sale in China due to national security concerns.
ALSO READ: Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Cost Over Rs 2 Lakh In India: Here's Why
The timing of his inclusion in the delegation signals that semiconductor access and AI dominance are likely to be central topics during Trump's discussions with Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Before You Go
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang travel to China with President Trump?
What is the significance of Jensen Huang's presence in China?
Huang's attendance highlights the importance of semiconductor access and AI dominance, which are likely key discussion points between the US and China.
Were there any recent changes to Nvidia's chip sales in China?
Yes, Nvidia restarted production of its H200 chips for China after Washington eased export restrictions, which had previously blocked sales due to security concerns.