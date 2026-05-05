Apple's Next CEO John Ternus Plans To Sit On More Cash Before iPhone 18 Pro Drops

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tim Cook steps down as CEO, John Ternus to lead Apple.

Apple shifts strategy from shareholder returns to reinvestment.

Ternus eyes acquisitions, R&D, and talent to fuel innovation.

Apple is entering a new chapter. Last month, the company confirmed that Tim Cook would be stepping down as CEO on September 1, 2026, with hardware chief John Ternus set to take over. The leadership change is not just about who sits at the top, it also signals a shift in how Apple plans to handle its massive cash reserves, particularly ahead of what looks like a packed product pipeline, including the iPhone 18 Pro.

How Did Tim Cook Handle Apple's Money?

When Cook succeeded Steve Jobs in 2011, one of his defining moves was making Apple more shareholder-friendly. Jobs had historically resisted paying out large dividends, a view shaped partly by Apple's near-bankruptcy in the 1990s.

Cook took a different approach, restoring a quarterly dividend in 2012 and aggressively expanding stock repurchases. Over time, Apple returned more than $1 trillion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, while building a valuation that eventually reached $4 trillion.

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According to a Bloomberg report, Ternus is expected to change that playbook. Rather than treating large shareholder returns as a fixed priority, Apple under Ternus may hold on to more of its cash for acquisitions, hiring, and research and development.

The shift is already showing up in official statements. In Apple's latest earnings call, CFO Kevan Parekh said, "As we move ahead, we are no longer providing net cash neutral as a formal target, and we will independently evaluate cash and debt." Since 2018, Apple has aimed to stay net cash neutral, keeping its cash and debt levels broadly balanced. That target now appears to be off the table.

What Is John Ternus Planning For Apple's Future?

Many engineers and product designers inside Apple have long argued the company should keep more cash to fund major acquisitions, recruit talent, and expand R&D. Apple's biggest acquisition to date remains its $3 billion purchase of Beats Electronics in 2014.

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Ternus has already hinted at bigger things ahead. Last month, he said, "This is the most exciting time in my 25-year career at Apple to be building products and services." That roadmap reportedly includes devices like the rumoured iPhone Fold and an AI-powered, revamped Siri expected later this year.