Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeTechnologyGadgetsApple's Next CEO John Ternus Plans To Sit On More Cash Before iPhone 18 Pro Drops

Apple's Next CEO John Ternus Plans To Sit On More Cash Before iPhone 18 Pro Drops

Apple has a new CEO and a new financial strategy. John Ternus plans to hold more cash for acquisitions and R&D, quietly retiring a target Apple followed for nearly a decade.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 May 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tim Cook steps down as CEO, John Ternus to lead Apple.
  • Apple shifts strategy from shareholder returns to reinvestment.
  • Ternus eyes acquisitions, R&D, and talent to fuel innovation.

Apple is entering a new chapter. Last month, the company confirmed that Tim Cook would be stepping down as CEO on September 1, 2026, with hardware chief John Ternus set to take over. The leadership change is not just about who sits at the top, it also signals a shift in how Apple plans to handle its massive cash reserves, particularly ahead of what looks like a packed product pipeline, including the iPhone 18 Pro.

How Did Tim Cook Handle Apple's Money?

When Cook succeeded Steve Jobs in 2011, one of his defining moves was making Apple more shareholder-friendly. Jobs had historically resisted paying out large dividends, a view shaped partly by Apple's near-bankruptcy in the 1990s.

Cook took a different approach, restoring a quarterly dividend in 2012 and aggressively expanding stock repurchases. Over time, Apple returned more than $1 trillion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, while building a valuation that eventually reached $4 trillion.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Finally Has A Release Date, But Some Fans Might Have To Wait Till 2027: Here's Why

According to a Bloomberg report, Ternus is expected to change that playbook. Rather than treating large shareholder returns as a fixed priority, Apple under Ternus may hold on to more of its cash for acquisitions, hiring, and research and development.

The shift is already showing up in official statements. In Apple's latest earnings call, CFO Kevan Parekh said, "As we move ahead, we are no longer providing net cash neutral as a formal target, and we will independently evaluate cash and debt." Since 2018, Apple has aimed to stay net cash neutral, keeping its cash and debt levels broadly balanced. That target now appears to be off the table.

What Is John Ternus Planning For Apple's Future?

Many engineers and product designers inside Apple have long argued the company should keep more cash to fund major acquisitions, recruit talent, and expand R&D. Apple's biggest acquisition to date remains its $3 billion purchase of Beats Electronics in 2014.

ALSO READ: Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vi: Which Is The Cheapest Plan To Keep Your SIM Active In 2026

Ternus has already hinted at bigger things ahead. Last month, he said, "This is the most exciting time in my 25-year career at Apple to be building products and services." That roadmap reportedly includes devices like the rumoured iPhone Fold and an AI-powered, revamped Siri expected later this year.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Tim Cook stepping down as CEO of Apple?

Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple on September 1, 2026. John Ternus, the current hardware chief, is set to take over as CEO.

How did Tim Cook manage Apple's cash reserves?

Tim Cook made Apple more shareholder-friendly by restoring a quarterly dividend and aggressively expanding stock repurchases. Apple returned over $1 trillion to shareholders during his tenure.

What is expected to change under John Ternus's leadership?

Under Ternus, Apple may prioritize holding onto more cash for acquisitions, hiring, and R&D, rather than focusing primarily on shareholder returns.

What was Apple's previous cash management target?

Since 2018, Apple had aimed to be net cash neutral, balancing its cash and debt levels. This target is no longer in place.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 May 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
Apple's New CEO John Ternus Is Sitting On More Cash Before iPhone 18 Pro Drops
Apple's New CEO John Ternus Is Sitting On More Cash Before iPhone 18 Pro Drops
Gadgets
Mark This Date! Apple Could Launch iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max On This Day
Mark This Date! Apple Could Launch iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max On This Day
Gadgets
iPhone 17 Users Are Reporting A Charging Bug Apple Has Not Fixed Yet
iPhone 17 Users Are Reporting A Charging Bug Apple Has Not Fixed Yet
Gadgets
iPhone 17 Pro Price Dropped By Thousands At This Store: Here Is The Full Deal
iPhone 17 Pro Price Dropped By Thousands At This Store: Here Is The Full Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Plans May 9 Bengal Oath Ceremony, Symbolism Around Tagore Jayanti Emerges
VISUAL POLITICS: AI Image of PM Modi Triggers Narrative on BJP Expansion Claims Across States
POLITICAL EVENT: Bihar Cabinet Expansion on May 7 to Showcase BJP Power with Top Leaders
DEVOTION & POLITICS: Nadda Offers Prayers After Poll Wins, Links Cultural Roots to Growth Vision
POLITICAL SIGNALS: Akhilesh’s Hanuman Post Sparks Strategy Buzz Ahead of UP Elections 2027
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget