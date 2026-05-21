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HomeAutoJeep Gets A Desi Touch As Tata To Help Develop New SUV

Jeep Gets A Desi Touch As Tata To Help Develop New SUV

Stellantis will deepen ties with Tata Motors for Jeep’s new India SUV, using Tata’s platform and shared engines to cut costs.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 May 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shared engines, including new Tata petrol, to boost localization.

Stellantis has presented a big plan to turnaround operations for many of its markets while for India it will leverage it's partnership with Tata Motors to further deepen it's ties along with making its new model for India. Stellantis will take its partnership with Tata into product development as well while Tata will provide it's platform for the future Jeep SUV. The platform in question could be the new Argos platform which underpins the Sierra and it will spawn a new 4m plus SUV.

The new Jeep SUV will be positioned below the Compass in India and it will be developed with Tata's platform. The Stellantis-Tata joint venture has been around for more than 20 years and now Jeep brand will localise it's cars plus aim for export potential.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton SUV Unveil On July 9 Marks Big India Push

The Sierra is the newest car from Tata and it's platform will be the obvious base for the new Jeep SUV.

We can expect shared engines as well with the inclusion of the new Tata 1.5l turbo petrol as well which will give Jeep a petrol engine as currently the carmaker does not have any within the Compass range. This will be a boost for Jeep as it will help in localisation of the car and enable it to price its new car very aggressively as well.

This would be crucial for Jeep to finally do better sales numbers and regain market share. 

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Gets Delayed But AWD Variant Remains Confirmed

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stellantis Auto Industry Tata Motors Jeep
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