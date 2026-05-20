Meloni's iPhone Case Has A Personal Photo On It: This Is How You Can Do The Same

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meloni's iPhone case sparked social media speculation during Modi meeting.

Custom phone covers evolved from protection to personal style statements.

Online platforms offer diverse designs and easy customization options.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made headlines during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but not just for what was discussed. A candid moment caught on camera showed Meloni holding her iPhone, which had what appeared to be a customised photo case.

The image on the cover was not fully visible, but that did not stop social media users from speculating, with many suggesting it could be a photo of Meloni herself. The moment quickly went viral, turning into a wider conversation about customised phone covers and how they have quietly become a personal fashion statement.

How Customised Phone Covers Became A Style Statement

What was once a simple protective accessory has turned into something far more personal. Customised phone covers now give people a way to express their personality, style, and even memories through something they carry every single day.

From selfies and pet photos to couple pictures, anime artwork, initials, and aesthetic designs, there is no shortage of ways to make a phone look distinctly personal.

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The trend has found a strong audience on Instagram and TikTok, where eye-catching phone covers regularly go viral. Transparent cases with printed photos, luxury-inspired designs, and clean minimal aesthetics are among the most sought-after styles at the moment.

Meloni's phone case during the India-Italy meeting is a good example of how even a small detail can draw significant public attention.

Where Can You Get a Customised Phone Cover?

Getting a customised phone cover made is not complicated. Several e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, offer custom phone case printing services across a wide range of smartphone models.

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Beyond general marketplaces, there are businesses that focus specifically on personalised covers. Names like Zapvi, The Case Company, and Stay Classy cater to this demand. The process is fairly simple: search for customised phone cases, upload a photo, choose the type of case, preview the design, and place the order.