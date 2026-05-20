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HomeTechnologyGadgetsMeloni's iPhone Case Has A Personal Photo On It: This Is How You Can Do The Same

Meloni's iPhone Case Has A Personal Photo On It: This Is How You Can Do The Same

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's phone case caught more eyes than the diplomacy at her Modi meeting. Here's how customised covers quietly became a personal fashion statement.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 May 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Meloni's iPhone case sparked social media speculation during Modi meeting.
  • Custom phone covers evolved from protection to personal style statements.
  • Online platforms offer diverse designs and easy customization options.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made headlines during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but not just for what was discussed. A candid moment caught on camera showed Meloni holding her iPhone, which had what appeared to be a customised photo case. 

The image on the cover was not fully visible, but that did not stop social media users from speculating, with many suggesting it could be a photo of Meloni herself. The moment quickly went viral, turning into a wider conversation about customised phone covers and how they have quietly become a personal fashion statement.

How Customised Phone Covers Became A Style Statement

What was once a simple protective accessory has turned into something far more personal. Customised phone covers now give people a way to express their personality, style, and even memories through something they carry every single day. 

From selfies and pet photos to couple pictures, anime artwork, initials, and aesthetic designs, there is no shortage of ways to make a phone look distinctly personal.

ALSO READ: Tired Of The Same Old iPhone Wallpapers? iOS 27 Has A Fix Nobody Saw Coming

The trend has found a strong audience on Instagram and TikTok, where eye-catching phone covers regularly go viral. Transparent cases with printed photos, luxury-inspired designs, and clean minimal aesthetics are among the most sought-after styles at the moment. 

Meloni's phone case during the India-Italy meeting is a good example of how even a small detail can draw significant public attention.

Where Can You Get a Customised Phone Cover?

Getting a customised phone cover made is not complicated. Several e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, offer custom phone case printing services across a wide range of smartphone models.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Tells MeitY To Look Into Stolen Indian Data Sitting On Foreign Servers

Beyond general marketplaces, there are businesses that focus specifically on personalised covers. Names like Zapvi, The Case Company, and Stay Classy cater to this demand. The process is fairly simple: search for customised phone cases, upload a photo, choose the type of case, preview the design, and place the order.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was notable about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's iPhone during her meeting with Narendra Modi?

Giorgia Meloni's iPhone caught attention due to its customised photo case. The image on the case sparked speculation on social media.

How have phone covers evolved beyond simple protection?

Phone covers have transformed into personal fashion statements. They now allow individuals to express their personality, style, and memories.

What are some popular styles of customised phone covers?

Popular styles include transparent cases with printed photos, luxury-inspired designs, and clean minimalist aesthetics. Many also feature personal photos or artwork.

Where can I get a customised phone cover made?

You can get customised phone covers from e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Specialized businesses such as Zapvi and The Case Company also offer these services.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
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Gadgets TECHNOLOGY
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