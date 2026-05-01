Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 17 Users Are Reporting A Charging Bug Apple Has Not Fixed Yet

iPhone 17 Users Are Reporting A Charging Bug Apple Has Not Fixed Yet

Your iPhone 17 is dying and refusing to restart isn't a fluke; users across models report USB-C stops working when the battery hits zero.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 17 models fail to charge via USB-C after battery depletion.
  • Users report black screen, no charging icon, device unresponsive.
  • MagSafe charging is a temporary workaround for the issue.

Some iPhone 17 users are running into a frustrating problem: when their phone dies completely, plugging in a USB-C cable does not always bring it back to life. The screen stays black, no battery icon appears, and the device simply refuses to respond. 

The issue has been spotted across multiple iPhone 17 models, and while it is not affecting everyone, enough users have reported it to raise questions about what is causing it and why Apple has not addressed it yet.

What Is The iPhone 17 Charging Problem And Who Is Affected?

The issue was first reported by 9to5Mac's Benjamin Mayo, who noticed that when he tried to charge his iPhone Air with a USB-C cable just seconds after the battery died, the phone did not turn on and did not show the red battery icon that typically confirms charging has started.

ALSO READ: Your Phone Is Now Banned At Work: Here Is Why More Companies Are Making It Official

After noticing the problem, Mayo found that other users had posted about similar experiences on Reddit and iFixit Answers. A few Reddit users also noted that the standard iPhone 17 model is impacted, not just the iPhone Air.

The root cause remains unclear, and Apple has not made any public comment on the matter. The problem does not appear to have been resolved in either iOS 26.4.1 or iOS 26.4.2.

How Have Users Been Getting Their iPhones To Turn Back On?

The workaround that has worked for some users, including Mayo, is placing the phone on a MagSafe charger and waiting around 10 to 15 minutes. One writer also reported experiencing the same issue with an iPhone 17 Pro Max while travelling, after the device shut off overnight. 

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Drops In September: 10 Reasons It Might Be Worth Every Rupee

After trying multiple outlets and different USB-C chargers without any luck, a MagSafe battery pack from Anker eventually got the phone to turn on.

As the issue gains more attention, users are hoping Apple acknowledges the problem and delivers a fix through an upcoming iOS update.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the iPhone 17 charging problem?

Some iPhone 17 users find their phones won't charge or turn on when the battery dies completely and a USB-C cable is plugged in.

Which iPhone 17 models are affected by this charging issue?

The problem has been reported on multiple iPhone 17 models, including the iPhone Air and the standard iPhone 17.

How can users get their iPhone 17 to turn back on if it won't charge via USB-C?

A workaround involves placing the phone on a MagSafe charger for 10-15 minutes or using a MagSafe battery pack.

Has Apple released a fix for the iPhone 17 charging problem?

Apple has not publicly commented on the issue, and it does not appear to be resolved in recent iOS updates.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 May 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
iPhone 17 Users Are Reporting A Charging Bug Apple Has Not Fixed Yet
iPhone 17 Users Are Reporting A Charging Bug Apple Has Not Fixed Yet
Gadgets
iPhone 17 Pro Price Dropped By Thousands At This Store: Here Is The Full Deal
iPhone 17 Pro Price Dropped By Thousands At This Store: Here Is The Full Deal
Gadgets
iPhone 18 Pro Drops In September: 10 Reasons It Might Be Worth Every Rupee
iPhone 18 Pro Drops In September: 10 Reasons It Might Be Worth Every Rupee
Gadgets
Saving For iPhone 18 Pro Max? This Leaked Price Might Change Your Mind
Saving For iPhone 18 Pro Max? This Leaked Price Might Change Your Mind
Advertisement

Videos

Global Flashpoint: Rift Emerges Between IRGC and Political Leadership in Tehran
Middle East Conflict: Power Struggle Deepens Inside Iran Between IRGC and Political Leadership
Breaking News: Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Pawan Khera in Assam Case
Global Alert: US moves to deploy hypersonic Dark Eagle amid Iran tensions and Gulf escalation today
War Alert: US Military Pushes Hypersonic “Dark Eagle” Deployment Amid Iran Tensions in Middle East Plan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget