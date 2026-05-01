iPhone 17 Users Are Reporting A Charging Bug Apple Has Not Fixed Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 models fail to charge via USB-C after battery depletion.

Users report black screen, no charging icon, device unresponsive.

MagSafe charging is a temporary workaround for the issue.

Some iPhone 17 users are running into a frustrating problem: when their phone dies completely, plugging in a USB-C cable does not always bring it back to life. The screen stays black, no battery icon appears, and the device simply refuses to respond.

The issue has been spotted across multiple iPhone 17 models, and while it is not affecting everyone, enough users have reported it to raise questions about what is causing it and why Apple has not addressed it yet.

What Is The iPhone 17 Charging Problem And Who Is Affected?

The issue was first reported by 9to5Mac's Benjamin Mayo, who noticed that when he tried to charge his iPhone Air with a USB-C cable just seconds after the battery died, the phone did not turn on and did not show the red battery icon that typically confirms charging has started.

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After noticing the problem, Mayo found that other users had posted about similar experiences on Reddit and iFixit Answers. A few Reddit users also noted that the standard iPhone 17 model is impacted, not just the iPhone Air.

The root cause remains unclear, and Apple has not made any public comment on the matter. The problem does not appear to have been resolved in either iOS 26.4.1 or iOS 26.4.2.

How Have Users Been Getting Their iPhones To Turn Back On?

The workaround that has worked for some users, including Mayo, is placing the phone on a MagSafe charger and waiting around 10 to 15 minutes. One writer also reported experiencing the same issue with an iPhone 17 Pro Max while travelling, after the device shut off overnight.

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After trying multiple outlets and different USB-C chargers without any luck, a MagSafe battery pack from Anker eventually got the phone to turn on.

As the issue gains more attention, users are hoping Apple acknowledges the problem and delivers a fix through an upcoming iOS update.

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