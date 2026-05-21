Hormuz Crisis: India Prioritises Return Of Stranded Vessels Before Fresh Sailings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India prioritizes safe return of stranded ships in Gulf.

New ship movements await favorable situation and safe departures.

13 Indian energy cargo ships have transited out so far.

India is prioritising the safe return of its vessels stranded in the Gulf before sending any new ships back to load fuel, a senior government official said on Thursday.

“Our priority is to get all our ships out of the Strait of Hormuz,” said Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary at India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Reuters reported.

He added that India will send vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz “whenever the situation becomes conducive”.

Coordination Between Ministries

Mangal said the shipping ministry is working in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, and that a decision on resuming vessel movements will be taken only after all stranded ships have returned.

He told a press conference that 13 Indian-flagged vessels and one Indian-owned vessel remain stuck on the western side of the Strait.

Partial Movement Of Energy Cargo Ships

According to officials, 13 vessels carrying energy cargoes, mostly liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), have so far transited out of the Strait since its effective closure following the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Major Impact On India’s Fuel Supply Chain

Before the conflict, India sourced more than 40% of its crude oil imports and about 90% of its LPG, used for cooking, from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Officials said India is now facing one of its most severe cooking gas supply disruptions in decades, with shipments through the Strait largely halted due to the ongoing conflict.

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