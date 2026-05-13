No, reports suggest the base iPhone 18 model will be delayed and is expected to be released in early 2027.
Apple Extends iPhone 17 Production, Adding Weight To iPhone 18 Delay Reports
Apple may skip the base iPhone 18 entirely at its fall event. Here's what buyers waiting for the affordable model need to know before upgrading.
- Apple may delay the base iPhone 18 until early 2027.
- This fall's event will likely feature iPhone 18 Pro and Ultra models.
- iPhone 17 production is extended, indicating no immediate successor this year.
iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's upcoming fall iPhone event is shaping up to be unlike any in recent memory. For years, the company has followed a predictable pattern of releasing a full lineup every September, including a base model. But that pattern appears to be breaking down.
Multiple sources have pointed to the base iPhone 18 being pushed back to early 2027, and new supply chain information adds more weight to that claim. If true, this fall's lineup will ship without a standard iPhone 18 entirely.
What Models Are Expected At Apple's Fall 2026 Event?
Instead of the usual four-model lineup, Apple's fall event is expected to feature the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Ultra, and possibly an iPhone Air 2. The base iPhone 18, which would traditionally anchor the lineup, is not expected to be part of it.
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According to a recent post by supply chain leaker Fixed Focus Digital, Apple has officially extended production of the base iPhone 17 beyond its typical cycle.
The company is also reportedly expanding capacity, suggesting it is preparing for a longer-than-usual sales window for the iPhone 17.
In a normal year, iPhone 17 production would start winding down ahead of a September successor launch. The fact that Apple is doing the opposite signals that no direct replacement is coming this fall.
Why Does The iPhone 18 Base Model Delay Matter?
For buyers who rely on the base model as the more affordable entry point into Apple's latest lineup, this delay is significant. It means waiting until sometime in early 2027 to get a new standard iPhone, while Pro and premium variants move ahead on schedule.
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It also marks a notable shift in how Apple structures its product releases, one that could affect everything from carrier promotions to trade-in cycles. Whether this becomes a one-time change or signals a longer shift in Apple's release strategy remains to be seen.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Will there be a base iPhone 18 model released in fall 2026?
What iPhone models are expected at the fall 2026 event?
The event is anticipated to feature the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Ultra, and potentially an iPhone Air 2.
Why is the base iPhone 18 model delayed?
Apple has reportedly extended production of the iPhone 17 and is expanding capacity, indicating a longer sales window for the iPhone 17 and no immediate successor this fall.
What is the significance of the base iPhone 18 delay for consumers?
Buyers looking for a more affordable entry into Apple's latest lineup will have to wait until early 2027 for a standard iPhone model.