GTA 6 Trailer 3 Pushed By A Red Dead Redemption 2 Update: Here Are The Dates Still In Play

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rockstar Games' recent social media activity suggests no GTA VI trailer today.

A Red Dead Redemption 2 update was posted on Bilibili, breaking a pattern.

Fans anticipate a potential trailer release around May 14th or next week.

GTA 6 Leaks: Grand Theft Auto VI has become one of the most anticipated game releases in recent memory, with fans going to unusual lengths to predict when the next trailer might drop. Some have even used planetary alignments to guess the date, while others have been booking time off work ahead of the confirmed November 19 release.

Today, May 12, was widely circled as the day the third trailer would arrive, but a routine post from Rockstar Games appears to have put that hope to rest, at least for now.

How A Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Ended The Trailer Hype

The clue came from Bilibili, a Chinese social media platform that Rockstar Games regularly posts on before its other channels.

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Earlier today, Rockstar posted about Red Dead Redemption 2's latest Online event, shared by ProudBoiiiiLol on Reddit, covering which missions pay out the most in-game cash and what bonus freebies are currently available.

This matters because of a pattern fans have noticed: when Rockstar has previously released GTA VI trailers, those posts replaced the usual Red Dead Online updates on Bilibili. The fact that a Red Dead update went up today strongly suggests no trailer is coming on May 12.

What Could Still Happen With The GTA VI Trailer

That said, not everyone is ready to give up entirely. Rockstar has a history of shadowdropping major announcements when nobody sees them coming, so there is an argument that today's Red Dead post is deliberately meant to lower expectations.

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If nothing surfaces today, the next favourite date among fans is May 14, with sometime the following week also considered likely. There is added reason to expect a trailer soon, as publisher Take-Two Interactive has an earnings call scheduled for May 22.

The company's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has spoken openly in recent interviews about the November 19 release date, describing it as locked in and saying all parties are prepared to begin promotion. The upcoming trailer is also expected to reveal pricing details and open pre-order windows.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021