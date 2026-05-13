The confirmed release date for Grand Theft Auto VI is 19 November. This date has been described as locked in by the publisher's CEO.
GTA 6 Trailer 3 Pushed By A Red Dead Redemption 2 Update: Here Are The Dates Still In Play
Rockstar posted a Red Dead update on Bilibili today, and that one move may have just confirmed there's no GTA VI trailer dropping on May 12.
- Rockstar Games' recent social media activity suggests no GTA VI trailer today.
- A Red Dead Redemption 2 update was posted on Bilibili, breaking a pattern.
- Fans anticipate a potential trailer release around May 14th or next week.
GTA 6 Leaks: Grand Theft Auto VI has become one of the most anticipated game releases in recent memory, with fans going to unusual lengths to predict when the next trailer might drop. Some have even used planetary alignments to guess the date, while others have been booking time off work ahead of the confirmed November 19 release.
Today, May 12, was widely circled as the day the third trailer would arrive, but a routine post from Rockstar Games appears to have put that hope to rest, at least for now.
How A Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Ended The Trailer Hype
The clue came from Bilibili, a Chinese social media platform that Rockstar Games regularly posts on before its other channels.
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Earlier today, Rockstar posted about Red Dead Redemption 2's latest Online event, shared by ProudBoiiiiLol on Reddit, covering which missions pay out the most in-game cash and what bonus freebies are currently available.
Rockstar have posted an RDR2 tweet to BilliBilli, it's over 😭
by u/ProudBoiiiiLol in GTA6
This matters because of a pattern fans have noticed: when Rockstar has previously released GTA VI trailers, those posts replaced the usual Red Dead Online updates on Bilibili. The fact that a Red Dead update went up today strongly suggests no trailer is coming on May 12.
What Could Still Happen With The GTA VI Trailer
That said, not everyone is ready to give up entirely. Rockstar has a history of shadowdropping major announcements when nobody sees them coming, so there is an argument that today's Red Dead post is deliberately meant to lower expectations.
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If nothing surfaces today, the next favourite date among fans is May 14, with sometime the following week also considered likely. There is added reason to expect a trailer soon, as publisher Take-Two Interactive has an earnings call scheduled for May 22.
The company's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has spoken openly in recent interviews about the November 19 release date, describing it as locked in and saying all parties are prepared to begin promotion. The upcoming trailer is also expected to reveal pricing details and open pre-order windows.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the confirmed release date for Grand Theft Auto VI?
Why did fans expect a GTA VI trailer on May 12th?
Fans expected a trailer on May 12th due to a noticed pattern. Rockstar Games typically replaces Red Dead Online updates with GTA VI trailer announcements on Bilibili.
What evidence suggests no GTA VI trailer was released on May 12th?
A routine post from Rockstar Games about a Red Dead Redemption 2 Online event on Bilibili suggested no GTA VI trailer would be released on May 12th.
What are the next predicted dates for a GTA VI trailer release?
If no trailer arrived on May 12th, fans are looking at May 14th, or sometime the following week. An earnings call on May 22nd also adds to expectations of a trailer soon.