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HomeTechnologyGadgetsApple's Next AirPods May Have Cameras, But There's A Catch

Apple's Next AirPods May Have Cameras, But There's A Catch

Apple is testing AirPods with built-in cameras, but a software problem with Siri could delay the launch. Here's where things stand right now.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 May 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AirPods with cameras nearing final hardware testing.
  • Internal testing underway; production validation follows.
  • Launch dependent on AI experience, Siri integration.

Apple's next-generation AirPods, which are rumoured to feature built-in cameras, have moved into the final stages of hardware testing. The development of these earbuds has been in the works for some time, with details first becoming public in February this year. 

While the hardware is close to being locked in, the actual launch date remains uncertain, as software-side challenges could still push things back further.

Are Apple's Camera AirPods Ready To Launch?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing sources familiar with the matter, reports that the upcoming AirPods are currently in the design validation testing (DVT) stage, where prototypes are being tested internally. 

Once this phase wraps up, the earbuds will move into production validation testing (PVT), during which early mass-production units are manufactured. The DVT stage is generally considered the last major step before a product moves toward full production.

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However, Gurman notes that even though the hardware is nearly finalised, the AirPods with built-in cameras could still be delayed if Apple is not satisfied with the AI experience. 

The earbuds were initially expected to launch in the first half of this year, but delays tied to the revamped Siri have reportedly pushed the timeline back.

What Do We Know About The Design And Features?

The cameras on these AirPods are expected to work alongside Siri to help the assistant better understand the user's surroundings, making the overall experience more context-aware. A recent leak also suggested that the product could be branded as AirPods Ultra, though nothing has been confirmed officially.

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On the design front, Gurman adds that the look will remain similar to the current AirPods Pro, although the stems could be slightly longer to accommodate the camera hardware. Whether that change affects comfort or fit for everyday users remains to be seen. A firm launch date has not been announced yet.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Apple's rumored camera AirPods close to launching?

The next-generation AirPods with built-in cameras have reached the final stages of hardware testing, specifically the design validation testing (DVT) phase.

What is the purpose of the cameras on the new AirPods?

The cameras are expected to enhance Siri by helping it understand the user's surroundings, leading to a more context-aware AI experience.

Could the launch of the camera AirPods be delayed?

Yes, despite hardware nearing finalization, the launch could be delayed if Apple is not satisfied with the AI experience or due to software challenges.

Will the design of the new AirPods change significantly?

The overall design is expected to remain similar to current AirPods Pro, though the stems might be slightly longer to accommodate the camera hardware.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets Airpods TECHNOLOGY
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