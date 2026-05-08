Apple's Next AirPods May Have Cameras, But There's A Catch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AirPods with cameras nearing final hardware testing.

Internal testing underway; production validation follows.

Launch dependent on AI experience, Siri integration.

Apple's next-generation AirPods, which are rumoured to feature built-in cameras, have moved into the final stages of hardware testing. The development of these earbuds has been in the works for some time, with details first becoming public in February this year.

While the hardware is close to being locked in, the actual launch date remains uncertain, as software-side challenges could still push things back further.

Are Apple's Camera AirPods Ready To Launch?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing sources familiar with the matter, reports that the upcoming AirPods are currently in the design validation testing (DVT) stage, where prototypes are being tested internally.

Once this phase wraps up, the earbuds will move into production validation testing (PVT), during which early mass-production units are manufactured. The DVT stage is generally considered the last major step before a product moves toward full production.

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However, Gurman notes that even though the hardware is nearly finalised, the AirPods with built-in cameras could still be delayed if Apple is not satisfied with the AI experience.

The earbuds were initially expected to launch in the first half of this year, but delays tied to the revamped Siri have reportedly pushed the timeline back.

What Do We Know About The Design And Features?

The cameras on these AirPods are expected to work alongside Siri to help the assistant better understand the user's surroundings, making the overall experience more context-aware. A recent leak also suggested that the product could be branded as AirPods Ultra, though nothing has been confirmed officially.

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On the design front, Gurman adds that the look will remain similar to the current AirPods Pro, although the stems could be slightly longer to accommodate the camera hardware. Whether that change affects comfort or fit for everyday users remains to be seen. A firm launch date has not been announced yet.