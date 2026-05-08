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HomeTechnologyCroma & Flipkart Are Both Selling iPhone 17 At A Discount, But Which Deal Is Better

Croma & Flipkart Are Both Selling iPhone 17 At A Discount, But Which Deal Is Better

iPhone 17 is getting rare discounts this May. Croma and Flipkart are both running Apple sales, but the actual savings depend on how you stack the offers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 May 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Retailers Croma and Flipkart offer significant iPhone 17 discounts.
  • Croma's sale stacks exchange, coupons, and cashback for savings.
  • Flipkart's Summer Sale features iPhone 17 with bank offers.

iPhone 17 Discounts: Apple products rarely see steep price cuts in India, but two major retailers are making that happen this May. Croma's 'Everything Apple Sale' and Flipkart's Summer Sale are both offering deals on the iPhone 17 along with a range of other Apple products. 

iPhone 17, which launched just a few months back, quickly became one of the most loved Apple products. Buyers looking to upgrade their devices have more options this month than usual, with both online and in-store offers available across different price points.

What Is Croma's Everything Apple Sale Offering This Month?

Croma's 'Everything Apple Sale' runs from May 1 to May 16, both online and in stores. The headline deal brings the iPhone 17 (256GB) down to an effective price of Rs 48,742, against its original price of Rs 82,900. 

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This is achieved by stacking multiple incentives: an exchange value of up to Rs 23,500, an Rs 8,000 exchange bonus, coupon savings of up to Rs 1,658, and Rs 1,000 bank cashback. The sale is not limited to the iPhone 17.

Older iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches are also part of the sale, with similar bundled deal structures applied across products.

What Deals Is Flipkart Offering During Its Summer Sale?

Flipkart's Summer Sale starts May 9, with early access for select members available a day earlier. The iPhone 17 (256GB) is expected to be listed at around Rs 71,999, with further reductions possible through bank offers, exchange bonuses, and EMI options. 

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Like Croma, the sale goes beyond just the iPhone 17, covering other Apple models alongside a wider range of electronics, from laptops to home appliances.

Both Croma and Flipkart are taking different approaches to discounting, but the goal is the same: attracting premium smartphone buyers during one of India's busiest sale seasons.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any discounts available for the iPhone 17 in India?

Yes, two major retailers, Croma and Flipkart, are offering discounts on the iPhone 17 during their respective sales events this May.

When is Croma's 'Everything Apple Sale' happening and what are the iPhone 17 deals?

Croma's sale runs from May 1 to May 16, online and in stores. The iPhone 17 (256GB) has an effective price of Rs 48,742 through various incentives.

What are the expected deals for the iPhone 17 during Flipkart's Summer Sale?

Flipkart's Summer Sale starts May 9. The iPhone 17 (256GB) is expected to be around Rs 71,999, with additional savings possible through offers.

Are there discounts on other Apple products besides the iPhone 17?

Yes, both Croma and Flipkart's sales include deals on other Apple products like older iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
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