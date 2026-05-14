Instagram Just Added Instants, And It Looks A Lot Like Snapchat

Instagram has globally rolled out a new feature called Instants, designed to let users share unedited, disappearing photos with close friends or mutual followers. The photos can be viewed only once and are available for 24 hours. The feature was previously tested with a limited group of users before its wider release on Wednesday.

With this move, Instagram is borrowing ideas from platforms like Snapchat, Locket, and BeReal, all of which are built around authentic, in-the-moment content sharing.

How Does Instagram Instants Work?

Unlike regular Instagram posts that are polished and curated, Instants is built around raw, real-life moments. Users capture a photo using Instagram's in-app camera, with no option to edit the image or upload from their phone's camera roll.

While text can be added, no further modifications are allowed. Meta said in a blog post that the idea behind this format is to share authentic moments as they are happening.

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To capture an Instant, users tap the mini photo stack in the bottom right corner of their Instagram inbox. Once shared, recipients can react with emojis, reply, or send an Instant back. Meta has confirmed that recipients cannot screenshot or record Instants.

Instagram stores shared Instants in a private archive, accessible for up to one year. Users can also compile these into a recap and share it on Instagram Stories. If an Instant is shared by mistake, an undo button allows users to delete it before the recipient opens it.

Those who do not wish to receive Instants can hold down the pile in their inbox and swipe right to pause incoming ones, or block and mute specific people.

Will Instants Make A Difference For Instagram?

Meta is also testing Instants as a stand-alone app in select regions, including Spain and Italy. However, Instagram may be entering this space a bit late.

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BeReal, which pioneered low-pressure photo sharing, has lost much of its earlier popularity. Additionally, many Instagram users already rely on Stories for casual, quick updates, which raises questions about whether a separate feature is necessary.