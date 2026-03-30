Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyFASTag Annual Pass Is Getting More Expensive From April 1: Here's What You Need To Know

FASTag Annual Pass Is Getting More Expensive From April 1: Here's What You Need To Know

NHAI is raising the FASTag annual pass fee by Rs 75 from April 1. If you're a frequent highway traveller, here's what changes and what you should do before the deadline.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a price hike for the FASTag annual pass, set to take effect from April 1. The revised fee structure will raise the cost of the pass by Rs 75, taking the total from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075. The change applies to non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. 

With just a few days left before the new financial year begins, frequent highway travellers who want to recharge at the current price are running short on time.

What Are The New FASTag Annual Pass Charges?

Under the updated pricing, the FASTag annual pass will cost Rs 3,075 starting April 1, up from the existing Rs 3,000. The Rs 75 increase applies to private, non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. The pass is valid at around 1,150 fee plazas across National Highways and National Expressways in the country.

Launched in August last year, the FASTag annual pass was designed to remove the need for frequent recharges. It works as a prepaid, one-time payment option that allows cashless travel at NHAI toll plazas for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first. 

It is particularly useful for people who regularly travel between cities, including those commuting within the NCR region or making frequent trips to their hometowns. Since its launch, the pass has built a user base of over 56 lakh people, according to NHAI.

How Can You Recharge The FASTag Annual Pass?

The recharge can be done through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the official NHAI website. Once the one-time payment is made, the annual pass gets activated on the vehicle's existing FASTag within two hours.

For context, FASTag is a mandatory electronic toll collection system that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. An RFID sticker linked to the user's bank account or wallet is placed on the vehicle's windshield. 

At toll plazas, the sticker is scanned and toll charges are deducted automatically, with a transaction message sent to the user for each deduction.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new FASTag annual pass charges come into effect?

The new FASTag annual pass charges will come into effect from April 1.

What is the new price for the FASTag annual pass?

The FASTag annual pass will now cost Rs 3,075, an increase of Rs 75 from the previous Rs 3,000.

Which vehicles are eligible for the FASTag annual pass?

The annual pass applies to non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans with a valid FASTag.

How can I recharge the FASTag annual pass?

You can recharge the FASTag annual pass through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the official NHAI website.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Mar 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
FASTag Annual Pass Is Getting More Expensive From April 1: Here's What You Need To Know
FASTag Annual Pass Is Getting More Expensive From April 1: Here's What You Need To Know
Technology
Which Phone Was Hamza Using During His Last Call With Yelina In Dhurandhar 2?
Which Phone Was Hamza Using During His Last Call With Yelina In Dhurandhar 2?
Technology
Xiaomi 17 Review: Making 'Compact' Great Again, With A Better-Than-Pro Battery To Boot
Xiaomi 17 Review: Making 'Compact' Great Again, With A Better-Than-Pro Battery To Boot
Technology
Buying An Older iPhone In India? It's About To Cost You More
Buying An Older iPhone In India? It's About To Cost You More
Advertisement

Videos

Election Spotlight: Modi Engages Assam Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP’s Grassroots Connect Strong
Middle East Day 31: Tehran, UAE, Lebanon Hit as Iran, Israel, US Intensify Conflict
Middle East War: Israel and US Strike Tehran, Hezbollah Ambushes in Lebanon
Middle East Alert: Hezbollah and Israel Clash as Tehran Faces Massive Airstrikes by IDF
War Update: US Prepares Ground Offensive in Middle East: 10,000 Troops Deployed Amid Iran Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget