Is Your Android Phone Always Full? These Hidden Settings Can Fix Your Storage Problem

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Running out of storage on your smartphone is frustrating, and it happens to everyone regardless of how much space the device has. Over time, photos, videos, files, and apps pile up until the phone starts throwing low storage warnings. The obvious fix is to delete apps, but that is not always ideal, especially when you want to keep your progress or data intact.

Here are some practical ways to free up space on your Android phone without removing any apps.

How Does The Auto-Archive Feature On Android Help Save Storage?

Instead of deleting apps outright, archiving them is a smarter option. When an app is archived, your progress and data are not lost, and you do not have to start from scratch when you need it again. Android's Play Store has a built-in setting that handles this automatically.

To enable it, open the Play Store and tap on the profile icon in the top-right corner. Go to Settings, then tap on "General" and turn on the "Automatically archive apps" switch.

Once this is active, the system will archive the apps you use the least whenever your phone starts running low on storage. To use an archived app again, simply download it, and your previous data will be restored as soon as you open it.

Why Clearing Cached Data On Your Phone Is A Good Idea

Another effective way to recover storage is by clearing cached data from your apps. Cache files are temporary data that apps store to load faster, but they tend to build up over time and take up a noticeable amount of space.

The process does require some patience since you need to go into each app's settings individually and clear its cache. Some smartphones offer a shortcut that lets you do this in one go from the system settings.

For phones that do not have this built-in option, third-party cleaner apps can help get the job done.