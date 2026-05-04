Assembly Election Results 2026: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Live Updates On ECI Website

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vote counting for 2026 Assembly Elections began May 4.

ECI website provides live trends and final results online.

Results matter nationally as test before 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Election Results 2026: Counting for the 2026 Assembly Elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry began on May 4 at 8 am. With exit polls already stirring debate, millions of voters are waiting to see which way the results go. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it easy for people to follow live trends and final results online.

The official website, results.eci.gov.in, is the go-to source for anyone who wants accurate, real-time updates on every seat and candidate across all five states. You can also rely on ABP Live for accurate live coverage of the Assembly election results 2026.

How To Check The 2026 Assembly Election Results On The ECI Website

The process to check results on the Election Commission of India's official website is straightforward. Here is how you can do it:

Visit the official Election Commission website at results.eci.gov.in.

On the homepage, you will find all five election states listed: Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Click on the relevant state to open constituency-wise results.

Select your preferred assembly seat to view the live vote count.

The screen will show the leading candidate, trailing candidate, and votes received by each.

Once counting is complete, the winning candidate's name and party will be clearly displayed.

Results can also be tracked through the results section on eci.gov.in.

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Why The 2026 Assembly Election Results Matter

Beyond the state-level picture, these elections carry significant weight nationally. The 2026 assembly elections are seen as a major test ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Across five states and one union territory, a total of 824 MLAs are set to be elected. The outcome will give a clear sense of where each party stands in terms of public support.

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The Election Commission is providing regular updates throughout the counting process to ensure full transparency. Voters can track everything from their phones or computers without stepping out.

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