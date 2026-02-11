Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyEPFO’s New App Will Let You Withdraw PF Through UPI: Here's How It Will Work

EPFO’s New App Will Let You Withdraw PF Through UPI: Here's How It Will Work

The upcoming EPFO app will let users withdraw PF using UPI, link bank accounts directly and avoid long paperwork, with faster processing and reduced employer approval in many cases.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is getting ready to launch a new mobile app that could make PF withdrawals much faster and simpler. The app is expected to be available by the end of March 2026 and will allow members to withdraw EPF money using UPI for the first time. This means less waiting, fewer documents, and quicker access to funds. 

The new system is part of the EPFO 3.0 digital upgrade and is designed to work directly with bank accounts, making the whole withdrawal process smoother for subscribers across India.

EPFO Mobile App UPI Withdrawal: What Subscribers Should Know

The new EPFO mobile app will be different from the UMANG app and will be built only for provident fund services. It will connect directly with your bank account and support UPI platforms. This is a big shift from the current method, where users must submit claims through the UAN portal and wait for processing.

With the EPFO mobile app UPI withdrawal feature, claim settlement time is expected to drop to around three days after Aadhaar verification. In many cases, employer approval may not be required. 

Users will also get OTP-based self-correction options for small mistakes in their details. The app is expected to support multiple Indian languages, so more people can use it easily.

As per withdrawal rules, members can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance. The remaining 25% stays as a safety amount. If someone loses their job, they can withdraw the rest after 12 months. The aim is to offer flexibility but still protect long-term savings.

How To Withdraw EPF Money Using EPFO Mobile App & UPI

Once the app is live, the withdrawal steps are expected to be very simple. First, log in to the EPFO mobile app using your UAN and OTP. 

Your Aadhaar and bank account should already be linked and verified. Inside the app, select the PF withdrawal option and enter the amount you want to claim within the allowed limits.

After you submit the request, the claim will be processed digitally. Once approved, the money will be transferred to your linked bank account. 

From there, you can instantly move or withdraw funds using any UPI app like BHIM or other UPI platforms. The full flow is being designed to feel as quick as a normal UPI transfer, without long paperwork or repeated follow-ups.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new EPFO mobile app be available?

The new EPFO mobile app is expected to be launched by the end of March 2026. It will introduce UPI withdrawals for EPF members.

How will the new EPFO app differ from UMANG?

The new EPFO app will be dedicated solely to provident fund services. It will connect directly with bank accounts and support UPI, unlike the UMANG app.

What is the expected settlement time for EPF withdrawals using the new app?

With the new app, EPF claim settlement time is anticipated to be around three days after Aadhaar verification. Employer approval may not always be required.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Embed widget