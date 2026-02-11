EPFO’s New App Will Let You Withdraw PF Through UPI: Here's How It Will Work

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is getting ready to launch a new mobile app that could make PF withdrawals much faster and simpler. The app is expected to be available by the end of March 2026 and will allow members to withdraw EPF money using UPI for the first time. This means less waiting, fewer documents, and quicker access to funds.

The new system is part of the EPFO 3.0 digital upgrade and is designed to work directly with bank accounts, making the whole withdrawal process smoother for subscribers across India.

EPFO Mobile App UPI Withdrawal: What Subscribers Should Know

The new EPFO mobile app will be different from the UMANG app and will be built only for provident fund services. It will connect directly with your bank account and support UPI platforms. This is a big shift from the current method, where users must submit claims through the UAN portal and wait for processing.

With the EPFO mobile app UPI withdrawal feature, claim settlement time is expected to drop to around three days after Aadhaar verification. In many cases, employer approval may not be required.

Users will also get OTP-based self-correction options for small mistakes in their details. The app is expected to support multiple Indian languages, so more people can use it easily.

As per withdrawal rules, members can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance. The remaining 25% stays as a safety amount. If someone loses their job, they can withdraw the rest after 12 months. The aim is to offer flexibility but still protect long-term savings.

How To Withdraw EPF Money Using EPFO Mobile App & UPI

Once the app is live, the withdrawal steps are expected to be very simple. First, log in to the EPFO mobile app using your UAN and OTP.

Your Aadhaar and bank account should already be linked and verified. Inside the app, select the PF withdrawal option and enter the amount you want to claim within the allowed limits.

After you submit the request, the claim will be processed digitally. Once approved, the money will be transferred to your linked bank account.

From there, you can instantly move or withdraw funds using any UPI app like BHIM or other UPI platforms. The full flow is being designed to feel as quick as a normal UPI transfer, without long paperwork or repeated follow-ups.