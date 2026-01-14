Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceYour Money, Your Life: Pension & EPF Rule Changes May Affect Withdrawals And Returns-Check Details

Your Money, Your Life: Pension & EPF Rule Changes May Affect Withdrawals And Returns-Check Details

A key change to NPS exit rules is the reduction in the mandatory annuity purchase requirement. Earlier, NPS subscribers had to use 40% of their corpus to buy an annuity.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

National Pension System (NPS) and Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) remain the two most widely used retirement savings options for non-government employees in India, largely because they are government-backed and viewed as relatively low-risk. However, these schemes are frequently updated to improve flexibility and ease of access. According to reports several major rule changes have recently been introduced under both NPS and EPF, which could directly affect how much money subscribers can withdraw, how funds are invested, and how quickly claims are settled. Here’s what has changed and what it could mean for your retirement planning.

NPS: Bigger Withdrawals, More Flexibility

A key change to NPS exit rules is the reduction in the mandatory annuity purchase requirement. Earlier, NPS subscribers had to use 40% of their corpus to buy an annuity. This has now been lowered to 20%, allowing retirees to withdraw up to 80% of their total savings as a lump sum.

There is also relief for small corpus holders. If a subscriber’s NPS balance is Rs 8 lakh, the entire amount can now be withdrawn at once, without the need to purchase an annuity.

In terms of tenure, subscribers can now exit after completing 15 years in NPS, and those who wish to stay invested can continue up to the age of 85. Another important revision: partial withdrawals before the age of 60 are now allowed four times instead of three, while the minimum four-year gap between withdrawals remains.

Investment rules have also been liberalised. From October 2025, non-government NPS account holders can invest up to 100% of their deposits in equity, compared to the earlier cap of 75%.

EPF: Faster Claims, Simpler Withdrawals

Under EPFO 3.0, withdrawal reasons have been simplified from 13 separate categories into three broad heads: essential needs, housing-related needs, and special circumstances. The minimum required service period for withdrawals across categories has reportedly been reduced to 12 months.

Another long-standing pain point-employer approval-has largely been removed for EPF transfers and withdrawals, reducing delays especially when employees change jobs.

For claims up to Rs 5 lakh, settlement can now be processed automatically without manual verification. Security has been enhanced through facial authentication via the UMANG app. However, one change may affect liquidity: the waiting period for withdrawing the full EPF amount after leaving a job has been increased from two months to 12 months.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Retirement Planning India NPS Rule Changes EPF Rule Changes Retirement Fund Impact NPS EPF Reforms 2026 Pension Withdrawal Rules Provident Fund Changes EPFO Reforms NPS 3.0 EPF 3.0
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
India
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police To Court
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police To Court
West Bengal
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget