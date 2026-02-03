Relief For Salaried Employees: EPF Claim Settlement Cut To 8 Days- Check Rules

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceRelief For Salaried Employees: EPF Claim Settlement Cut To 8 Days- Check Rules

For millions of EPF members, many of whom rely on these savings at retirement or when changing jobs, quicker access to funds is a significant relief.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Government has told Parliament that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now settles most EPF claims online within eight days of filing, a major acceleration from earlier timelines. The simplification comes as part of digital upgrades to EPFO systems that allow members to file claims, including transfers, directly without requiring employer approval in cases where their KYC details are fully compliant. 

Faster, Paperless Process For Members

According to a written reply to a Rajya Sabha query, EPFO has streamlined the claims process with upgraded digital platforms, including the Unified Portal and the Field Office Application (FO App), sometimes collectively referred to as the EPFO 2.0 system. These tools enable salaried workers and pensioners to submit final settlement or transfer claims online with minimal paperwork, speeding up processing.

Under the new regime, employees with complete e-KYC linked to their Universal Account Number (UAN) can lodge claims directly, bypassing the previous requirement for employer approval for many types of online requests. It was noted that EPFO has processed over 8.5 crore claims in the current fiscal year so far, reflecting the extensive use of the digital system.

Officials say this reform has removed a long-standing bottleneck that often delayed claims, especially when employers were slow to respond. Earlier EPF guidelines around claim settlement allowed up to 20 days for processing after a complete application submission, but delays were commonplace in practice.

Why This Matters For Workers

For millions of EPF members, many of whom rely on these savings at retirement or when changing jobs, quicker access to funds is a significant relief. The emphasis on digital filing and verification also reduces errors and improves transparency, officials say.

Experts note that removing employer consent for key steps, paired with automated verification tools, makes the process more worker-centric. However, members must still ensure their bank details, Aadhaar and UAN are accurately linked to benefit fully from the faster system.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
EPFO Rules EPFO Money Withdraw Rules EPFO Money
