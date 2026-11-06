Claude Can Read Your Bank Statements: How Anthropic's New Personal Finance Tool Works

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anthropic introduced Claude's personal finance feature for users.

It analyzes spending patterns, tracks bills; no transactions.

Available in US beta for subscribers; uses Plaid securely.

Anthropic has rolled out a personal finance feature for its AI chatbot Claude, allowing users to connect their bank accounts and credit cards to review financial information and track spending through conversational interactions.

Announced on November 6, 2026, the feature will give users access to account balances, transaction histories and insights into their spending habits. However, the service comes with a key restriction: Claude can read and analyse financial data but cannot make payments or transfer money.

The feature is designed to help users manage their finances without having to manually go through bank statements. Users can ask Claude to analyse salary-related expenditure, calculate monthly loan interest and identify spending patterns.

Currently available in beta in the US, the feature is restricted to subscribers of Claude Pro, Max and Ultra.

How Does Claude Connect To Bank Accounts?

Claude uses fintech firm Plaid to connect users' financial institutions with third-party applications. Users can select their bank and authorise access through Plaid.

According to Anthropic's November 5 announcement, Claude does not ask for or store users' banking passwords.

Once an account is connected, Claude can access details such as the bank's name, account name and type, the last four digits of the account number, available balances, credit limits and up to 24 months of transaction history.

Users can link multiple accounts and view their financial information through a dedicated Personal Finance dashboard.

What Can Claude Do With Your Financial Data?

Claude's Personal Finance feature can categorise expenses, track upcoming bills, flag unusual transactions and identify recurring subscriptions.

Users can also ask questions about their monthly spending, including where their money went during a particular month and whether their expenditure increased.

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The chatbot can explain financial terminology and calculate interest using available transaction information. It can also generate weekly spending charts, payment schedules and customisable dashboards to help users monitor their finances.

Anthropic has clarified that the feature does not display advertisements or sponsored recommendations. It also does not offer credit cards, loans or savings products.

The company has further stated that Claude is not intended to provide investment advice.

Is Claude's Bank Account Access Safe?

Anthropic has cautioned that Claude may make errors while analysing financial information. It has advised users to review the transactions and calculations generated by the chatbot and verify important figures directly with their banks.

According to Anthropic's official Personal Finance announcement, conversations within the Personal Finance hub are not used to train AI models.

Users can also revoke access to their bank accounts at any time.

How Does Claude Compare With ChatGPT?

Anthropic's move follows OpenAI's introduction of similar personal finance features for ChatGPT in May 2026. Both companies are exploring ways to expand the use of AI agents in everyday financial activities.

The broader technology industry is also exploring AI-powered shopping and payment services, which could allow chatbots to complete transactions with users' consent.

However, Claude's Personal Finance feature currently has a more limited scope. While it can access, organise and analyse financial information, it cannot execute transactions, make payments or transfer funds.

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