Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dyson launches Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler December 1.

New Gen 2 motor offers powerful, faster, heat-damage-free styling.

RFID attachments and intelligent heat control enhance styling.

Dyson is preparing to bring its latest hair-styling technology to India, with the company set to launch the Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer on December 1. The upcoming device will introduce Dyson's next-generation Airwrap technology to the Indian market, with improvements centred on motor performance, airflow control and intelligent styling. The new multi-styler is powered by Dyson's Gen 2 motor, which the company describes as its fastest and most powerful motor for hair care products. The technology is designed to deliver twice the air pressure compared to its predecessor, helping users wrap and curl their hair more effectively while also enabling faster drying and straighter hairstyles.

The Airwrap Co-anda 2x is also designed to maintain Dyson's approach to styling without heat damage. Alongside the upgraded motor, the device introduces RFID-enabled styling attachments and an intelligent temperature management system, allowing it to automatically adjust its performance based on the attachment being used.

Dyson is expected to reveal additional details about the product when it officially launches in India on December 1.

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Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x: Gen 2 Motor Promises Faster Styling

One of the biggest upgrades in the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x is the introduction of the Gen 2 motor. According to the company, this is its fastest and most powerful hair care motor to date.

The new motor is engineered to deliver twice the air pressure, which is expected to improve the device's overall styling performance. Dyson says the increased pressure enables better hair wrapping and curling, while also supporting quicker drying and straighter styles.

The Airwrap range uses airflow-based styling technology, and the upgraded motor is intended to improve how effectively the device handles different styling requirements.

Despite the increased power, Dyson says the new multi-styler continues to prioritise styling without heat damage. This remains a key part of the company's approach to hair care technology, particularly for users who regularly switch between drying, curling and straightening their hair.

RFID-Enabled Attachments Bring Intelligent Styling

Another major addition to the Airwrap Co-anda 2x is its RFID-enabled attachment system.

The new attachments can communicate with the styling device, allowing it to automatically identify the accessory being used and adjust airflow and temperature settings accordingly.

This is designed to make switching between different styling functions more convenient, reducing the need for users to manually configure settings every time they change an attachment.

The system introduces a more automated approach to styling, with the device adapting its performance based on the accessory connected to it.

Intelligent Heat Control Measures Temperature 1,000 Times Per Second

Dyson has also highlighted improvements to the Airwrap Co-anda 2x's temperature management system.

The multi-styler features intelligent heat control technology that measures air temperature 1,000 times per second. This continuous monitoring is designed to help regulate the temperature during styling.

The technology works alongside the upgraded motor and intelligent attachments to manage airflow and heat as users move between different styling functions.

Dyson's emphasis on temperature monitoring reflects its continued focus on developing hair-styling devices that deliver performance while limiting exposure to excessive heat.

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Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x India Launch Date: What To Expect

Dyson will officially introduce the Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer in India on December 1.

The company has not yet revealed the complete India-specific product details, including its pricing, colour options and availability. These details are expected to be announced during the official unveiling.

With its upgraded Gen 2 motor, RFID-enabled attachments and intelligent heat control, the Airwrap Co-anda 2x represents the next step in Dyson's premium hair-styling portfolio. More information about the device and its India launch will become available when the company officially introduces it next month.