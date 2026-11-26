Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vivo expands premium lineup with X500 series smartphones.

High-end models feature 200MP camera, powerful Dimensity chip.

Vivo Watch GT2 launched; X500 series available December 3.

Vivo X500 Series: Vivo has expanded its premium smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the X500 series, introducing three new smartphones alongside its latest wearable, the Vivo Watch GT2. The new lineup comprises the Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro and standard Vivo X500, bringing upgraded camera hardware, large-capacity batteries and ZEISS-tuned optics to the company's flagship range.

Announced on Thursday, November 26, the smartphones succeed the Vivo X300 series and run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 out of the box. The top-end X500 Pro Max stands out with a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, a 7,800mAh battery and MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Alongside the smartphones, Vivo has introduced the Watch GT2 in India. The smartwatch features a 2.07-inch display and is claimed to deliver up to 25 days of battery life. It is priced at Rs 14,999.

The Vivo X500 series will be available for purchase starting December 3, with prices beginning at Rs 1,19,999 for the standard model.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications, Features And Price In India

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is the most premium offering in the new lineup. It features a 6.85-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a claimed peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 and is promised seven years of operating system updates and security patches.

Camera capabilities are a major highlight. The rear setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the device gets a 50-megapixel front camera.

The X500 Pro Max packs a substantial 7,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo is offering the smartphone in Apex Orange and Eternal Black colour options.

Vivo X500 Pro Max India price:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,64,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,79,999

Sales begin December 3.

Vivo X500 Pro Specifications And Price

The Vivo X500 Pro sits below the Pro Max variant but retains several flagship features, including a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and wireless charging.

It sports a 6.36-inch flat LTPO AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Like its more expensive sibling, it runs OriginOS 7.

For photography, the X500 Pro features a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 50-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies.

Battery capacity stands at 6,510mAh, with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X500 Pro India price:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,49,999

The smartphone will go on sale from December 3.

Vivo X500 Specifications And Price In India

The standard Vivo X500 completes the new flagship lineup, offering a slightly different hardware configuration while retaining several features found on the Pro models.

It comes with a 6.59-inch display featuring a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The camera department includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front camera also features a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo X500 houses a 7,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X500 India price:

Rs 1,19,999

The standard model will also be available starting December 3.

Vivo Watch GT2 Launched In India: Price And Features

Alongside the X500 smartphones, Vivo has introduced the Watch GT2, expanding its wearable portfolio in India.

The smartwatch features a 2.07-inch display and comes with a claimed battery life of up to 25 days. Vivo has priced the Watch GT2 at Rs 14,999.

The wearable's launch adds another product category to the company's latest premium hardware portfolio, with the smartwatch arriving alongside the new flagship smartphones.

Vivo X500 Series: Sale Date And Availability

All three smartphones in the Vivo X500 series will go on sale in India starting December 3. Prices begin at Rs 1,19,999 for the standard X500 and go up to Rs 1,79,999 for the top-end X500 Pro Max variant.

With the new lineup, Vivo is placing a strong emphasis on camera hardware, battery capacity and premium display technology. The addition of the 200-megapixel telephoto camera on the Pro Max model also gives the company a major photography-focused feature to highlight in its latest flagship offering.