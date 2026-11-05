Dreame X60 Ultra Complete Review: This Is The Ultimate Robot Vacuum Money Can Buy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High price reflects advanced automation, comprehensive cleaning features.

Dreame X60 Ultra Complete Review: There are robot vacuum cleaners, and then there are machines that make you stop whatever you are doing just to watch them work. The Dreame X60 Ultra Complete belongs firmly in the second category. It is an unapologetically premium robot vacuum and mop, built around the idea that cleaning should require as little human intervention as possible. With 35,000Pa of suction, a remarkably slim 7.95cm profile, retractable navigation hardware, AI-powered obstacle recognition and a self-cleaning dock that uses water heated to 100 degrees Celsius, it has a specification sheet that reads almost like a wishlist for the future of home cleaning.

But specifications alone do not make a great robot vacuum. What matters is whether it can navigate a home intelligently, recognise the mess in front of it and clean without constantly needing someone to rescue it. And this is where the X60 Ultra Complete starts making a rather convincing argument for itself.

At Rs 1,29,999, it is certainly not an impulse purchase. In fact, it costs more than several perfectly capable smartphones, laptops and household appliances. Yet, after spending time with it, I can see why Dreame wants this to be viewed as more than a conventional cleaning appliance. It is a sophisticated piece of home technology, and one that makes a strong case for letting automation take over one of the most repetitive household chores.

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A Design That Is As Much About Engineering As It Is About Looks

The first thing that stands out about the X60 Ultra Complete is its design. The white finish, premium detailing and carefully engineered construction give it an unmistakably flagship appearance. However, the real design highlight is the retractable sensor module sitting on top of the robot.

It is a clever addition that serves a very practical purpose. Traditional robot vacuums with fixed LiDAR sensor towers have an obvious limitation: they cannot always squeeze beneath low furniture. Dreame addresses this by allowing the LDS navigation module to retract when the robot needs to enter tighter spaces. When operating in open areas, it can use its navigation hardware for 360-degree scanning; when the situation demands it, the module lowers to help the robot access spaces that would otherwise remain untouched.

The robot measures just 7.95cm in height, which makes this engineering particularly useful. It can venture beneath furniture and into narrow spaces without the navigation module becoming an obstacle.

There is also something oddly satisfying about watching the mechanism work. The retractable module does not merely make the machine more capable; it gives the X60 Ultra Complete a distinctive personality. I genuinely spent hours watching it manoeuvre around the house, attempting to fit into nooks and crannies. It looks gorgeous while doing its job, and the moving sensor assembly adds a touch of mechanical theatre that is difficult not to appreciate.

It is one of those rare instances where a functional design decision also makes a product more enjoyable to use.

35,000Pa Suction And Cleaning That Means Business

A robot vacuum can look futuristic, map your home and recognise furniture, but none of that matters if it leaves dirt behind. Fortunately, cleaning performance is where the X60 Ultra Complete makes its strongest impression.

Dreame claims 35,000Pa of Vormax suction power, placing the machine firmly in flagship territory. More importantly, its cleaning ability is not limited to picking up loose dust and everyday debris. From stubborn shoe marks to a bunch of wet tea leaves scattered across the floor, the X60 Ultra Complete managed to clean the mess in one go during my usage.

That is the kind of practical performance that matters far more than an impressive number on a product page. A robot vacuum should not need multiple rounds to deal with an ordinary household mess, nor should it leave you reaching for a mop immediately after it has finished its routine.

The X60 Ultra Complete also uses an upgraded DuoBrush system designed to reduce hair tangling. This should be particularly useful in homes where hair accumulation is a regular problem, although the actual experience will depend on the type and quantity of debris being cleaned.

Its dual flex arms are designed to extend cleaning coverage around edges and corners, addressing another familiar weakness of robot vacuums: the tendency to leave dust along skirting boards and in hard-to-reach corners.

The combination of powerful suction, improved brush design and extending cleaning components makes the X60 Ultra Complete a considerably more comprehensive cleaning system than a basic robot vacuum.

The Mapping System Is Where Dreame Really Shines

For me, one of the most impressive aspects of the X60 Ultra Complete is its navigation and mapping system.

Robot vacuums have become increasingly capable of drawing maps of homes, identifying rooms and planning cleaning routes. But there is a significant difference between a robot that can map a room and one that can intelligently understand the obstacles within it.

Dreame has done an excellent job here. The X60 Ultra Complete recognises objects such as poles and wires, identifies obstacles in its path and navigates around them with impressive precision. The way it interprets the environment and responds to objects is particularly satisfying to watch.

This is important because obstacle avoidance is not just about preventing collisions. A robot that repeatedly gets stuck around cables, furniture legs or other everyday objects defeats the purpose of automated cleaning. You want to set a routine, leave the machine to do its job and return to a clean floor.

The X60 Ultra Complete's dual AI camera obstacle-avoidance system, combined with its upgraded binocular vision, is designed to make that experience more dependable.

Another interesting addition is proactive illumination. The robot emits a blue light to help scan the floor and identify dirt or stains that might otherwise be difficult to detect. It is a thoughtful feature that adds another layer to its ability to recognise cleaning requirements rather than simply following a predetermined route.

The upgraded voice commands are another welcome improvement over previous models in Dreame's X series. Voice control makes interacting with the machine more convenient, particularly when you want to initiate or manage cleaning without reaching for your smartphone. It also supports app-based control and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other supported smart-home systems.

Hot Water Mopping And A Dock That Does The Dirty Work

The X60 Ultra Complete is not just a vacuum cleaner. It is also designed to handle mopping, and Dreame has put considerable effort into making that process more automated.

The robot offers heated mopping with a claimed 15N of downward pressure, while the docking station uses water heated to 100 degrees Celsius for mop-pad self-cleaning. The idea is to make the entire process more effective and reduce the amount of manual maintenance required from the owner.

The dock also handles automatic dust collection and provides the infrastructure for the robot's mop-cleaning routine. In other words, the X60 Ultra Complete is designed to return to its station, recharge its cleaning components and prepare itself for the next session with minimal human intervention.

It supports a 3.2-litre output capacity, while its advertised battery life is up to 165 minutes. As with any manufacturer-stated battery figure, actual runtime will depend on the cleaning mode, floor type, suction settings and size of the area being cleaned.

The 40-degree Celsius hot-water mopping specification and 100-degree Celsius dock-based self-cleaning are worth distinguishing: they refer to different stages of the cleaning process, not the same temperature being applied to the floor.

The larger appeal of this system is convenience. A premium robot vacuum should not simply automate the act of moving around the floor. It should also reduce the amount of work required to maintain the cleaning equipment itself. The X60 Ultra Complete clearly understands that brief.

Is Rs 1,29,999 Too Much For A Robot Vacuum?

Let's address the elephant in the room. Rs 1,29,999 is a considerable amount of money to spend on a robot vacuum cleaner. You can buy several good conventional vacuum cleaners, a premium washing machine or even a capable laptop for that kind of money.

The X60 Ultra Complete is not trying to compete with those products on price. Its proposition is convenience, automation and a level of cleaning intelligence that conventional appliances cannot replicate in the same way.

The 7.95cm profile, retractable LDS module, 35,000Pa suction, AI-based obstacle recognition, proactive illumination, heated mopping and automated dock make it a comprehensive home-cleaning system. More importantly, the cleaning and mapping experience gives these features a practical purpose rather than leaving them as marketing talking points.

There is, however, a distinction between needing a robot vacuum and needing one this expensive. If you live in a relatively small home, do not have much furniture or are comfortable doing your own cleaning, the X60 Ultra Complete could be excessive. A considerably cheaper robot vacuum may be enough.

But if you have a large home, multiple floor surfaces, pets, frequent dust accumulation or simply want to minimise the time spent cleaning, the value proposition becomes easier to understand. You are paying for the combination of cleaning capability, intelligent navigation and reduced manual intervention.

Dreame X60 Ultra Complete Review: Final Verdict

The Dreame X60 Ultra Complete is one of those products that makes you rethink what an everyday household appliance can do. It is powerful, intelligently designed and genuinely entertaining to watch. Its retractable sensor module is a brilliant piece of engineering, the mapping system is among its strongest features, and its ability to deal with everyday messes, including stubborn shoe marks and wet tea leaves on the floor, makes it more than just a collection of impressive specifications.

I particularly appreciate that Dreame has focused on the limitations that have historically made robot vacuums frustrating: getting beneath furniture, recognising obstacles, cleaning edges and reducing the need for human intervention.

At Rs 1,29,999, this is unquestionably a luxury purchase. It is not for someone who simply wants an inexpensive machine to pick up dust. It is for someone who wants a highly capable, sophisticated cleaning system that can take over a substantial part of the household cleaning routine.

Is it the robot vacuum everyone should buy? Absolutely not. Is it one of the most compelling premium robot vacuum systems you can consider if budget is not the primary concern? Based on my experience, absolutely.

Should You Buy Dreame X60 Ultra Complete?

Yes, if: You want a premium, highly automated cleaning system, have a sizeable home and value intelligent navigation, powerful suction and hands-free maintenance.

You want a premium, highly automated cleaning system, have a sizeable home and value intelligent navigation, powerful suction and hands-free maintenance. Maybe, if: You are upgrading from an older robot vacuum and want a significant improvement in navigation, cleaning coverage and automation.

You are upgrading from an older robot vacuum and want a significant improvement in navigation, cleaning coverage and automation. No, if: You have a limited budget, a small home or are perfectly happy using a conventional vacuum cleaner and mop.

The Dreame X60 Ultra Complete is expensive, but it makes a persuasive case for what a truly premium robot vacuum should deliver. And if you are going to spend Rs 1.3 lakh on a machine that cleans your home, it might as well be this entertaining to watch.