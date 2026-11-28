Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parliament to discuss bills proposing Lok Sabha seat increase.

Legislation includes 33% women's reservation, delimitation commissions.

Bills require two-thirds majority and state ratification.

INDIA bloc to strategize response to proposed delimitation.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet on Monday, November 30, with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal listed to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, during the special sitting.

Meanwhile the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday for a special sitting of Parliament, with the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, expected to be taken up.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders are also set to meet at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss a united response to the proposed Delimitation Bill.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the two bills, which propose a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states and Union Territories, taking the House's maximum strength to 850. The proposed seat arrangement will remain in place for the next 25 years.

The legislation will also enable the implementation of 33% reservation for women following delimitation, provide for the formation of delimitation commissions and increase the strength of state assemblies by 50%, subject to a maximum of 650 seats.

A constitutional amendment bill must secure a two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with ratification by at least 50% of the states.

What Does The Lok Sabha Bulletin Say?

The Lok Sabha bulletin, issued under the Legislative Branch-I section, carries details of the President's recommendation under Article 117(3) of the Constitution.

It includes a copy of a letter dated November 27, 2026, from Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

The letter states: "The President, having been informed of the subject matter of the proposed 'the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026', recommends to the House the consideration of the Bill under article 117(3) of the Constitution."

The bulletin was issued on Saturday, November 28, 2026, corresponding to Agrahayana 7, 1948 (Saka).

What Do The Proposed Bills Seek To Change?

The two bills propose a 50% increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across states and Union Territories, taking the House's maximum strength to 850.

The legislation will also facilitate 33% reservation for women following delimitation and provide for the formation of delimitation commissions.

The strength of state legislative assemblies is also proposed to increase by 50%, subject to a ceiling of 650 seats.

The proposed constitutional amendment will require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and ratification by at least half of the states.