INFOCOM Calcutta, the ABP Group's flagship business and technology conference, will celebrate its 25th edition from November 26 to 28 at Hyatt Regency, Kolkata. The three-day event will bring together leaders from business, technology, public policy, academia, science, sports and entertainment to discuss India's digital development and the challenges and opportunities ahead.

The Silver Jubilee edition will be held under the theme 'Theme for a Dream'. The programme will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, leadership conversations, academic sessions and startup-focused initiatives.

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between INFOCOM and the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta), a commemorative book titled India's Digital Economy: 25 Years of Transformation and the Road Ahead will also be released during the conference. Developed in association with Yotta, the publication will examine India's digital progress and its future direction.

The book will be released by Dhruba Mukherjee, CEO, ABP Group; Dr Pramod Verma, former Chief Architect of UIDAI; Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD and CEO, Yotta Data Services; Kiran Karnik, Padma Shri and former President of NASSCOM; and Dr Bhaskar Ghosh, former Global CSO of Accenture.

AI, Digital Infrastructure And Business Strategy On Opening Day

The first day, November 26, will focus on India's digital transformation and the role of technology in shaping the country's next phase of development.

Dr Pramod Verma, former Chief Architect of UIDAI, will deliver the opening keynote, drawing on his experience in developing India's Digital Public Infrastructure.

The programme will also feature Papa CJ, comedian, executive coach and author, who will present a keynote titled The Human Advantage. His session will examine the human skills and capabilities that could become increasingly important as technology advances.

In collaboration with the British Council, INFOCOM will host an international research session by Prof. Dr Thomas George Thuruthel of University College London. His presentation, Soft Robots: Engineering the Next Generation of Bio-Inspired Machines, will explore developments in robotics and artificial intelligence.

Other discussions will cover artificial intelligence, enterprise transformation, women in technology leadership and the economics of AI. A session titled The Next 25: Reimagining India's Technology Future will feature Kiran Karnik and Debdas Sen, CEO of TCG Digital.

IIM Calcutta will also conduct a strategy masterclass titled Decoding Business Strategy: A Practitioner's Primer on Competitive Advantage. The session will be led by Kaushik Roy, Assistant Professor, Strategic Management Group, IIM Calcutta.

Sourav Ganguly, Guy Kawasaki Among Day Two Speakers

The November 27 programme will bring together speakers from business, technology, healthcare, sports and science.

A special virtual session will feature Guy Kawasaki, former Chief Evangelist of Apple and Canva, in conversation with Padma Shri Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia.

Prof. Susanne Gaube of University College London will also lead a session examining the relationship between healthcare and artificial intelligence from a human-centred perspective.

Science and culture will feature in a discussion titled Decoding Life: Cell Biology, Cricket and Rabindranath Tagore. The conversation will bring together Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, former Director of the Indian Statistical Institute, and Padma Shri Chandrima Shaha, former President of the Indian National Science Academy and former Director of the National Institute of Immunology.

Former Indian cricket captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be among the key speakers. In a special Spotlight Session, he will speak with Sumit Ghosh, Sports Editor of Anandabazar Patrika, on leadership, resilience, ambition and his journey in cricket.

The day will also include the INFOCOM Change Maker Awards, recognising technologists for their contributions.

A parallel startup conclave will provide an opportunity for emerging businesses to present their ideas to potential investors and mentors. The conclave will include panel discussions on health technology and women entrepreneurs.

AI And Filmmaking To Feature In Closing Day Programme

The final day, November 28, will focus on public policy, creativity and the role of technology in the media and entertainment industry.

Shri Samik Bhattacharya, Member of the Rajya Sabha, will deliver a special keynote addressing policy and India's development priorities.

One of the scheduled sessions, Pixels to Premiere: A Movie Made Live, will demonstrate how a film can be created on stage. The presentation will bring together professionals from different areas of filmmaking, including editing, direction, cinematography, production and acting, along with an AI artist. It will explore how artificial intelligence and digital tools are influencing the filmmaking process.

The conference will conclude with Musafir: From Dream to Destiny, a Stardom Session featuring National Award-winning actor, producer and entrepreneur Vikrant Massey in conversation with Papa CJ. The discussion will cover ambition, career choices, setbacks and the experiences that shape professional journeys.

INFOCOM Completes 25 Years

Over the past 25 years, INFOCOM has developed from a technology-focused conference into a broader business platform for discussions on innovation, leadership, digital transformation and public policy.

The Silver Jubilee edition aims to reflect this shift while examining how emerging technologies and business ideas could influence India's future.

With three days of discussions and sessions, INFOCOM Calcutta 2026 will seek to bring together perspectives from different sectors on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

Event details:

Dates: November 26–28, 2026

Venue: Hyatt Regency, Kolkata

Theme: Theme for a Dream